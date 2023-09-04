Watch Now
2 hospitalized after wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes on I-75

WXYZ's Collin Frederick
View from the overpass after the incident
Posted at 9:26 PM, Sep 03, 2023
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 people were hospitalized and several people were injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into multiple vehicles on I-75 Sunday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, The Detroit Regional Communications Center got multiple calls about a wrong-way drive, who crashed into multiple vehicles on southbound I-375 near Lafayette.

Authorities say that driver was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 before crashing into a Ford passenger car at I-75 near Caniff Avenue in Hamtramck. The wrong-way driver proceeded to strike several other vehicles before coming to a stop.

Police say there were several The driver of the Ford vehicle was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.

The wrong-way driver, a 43-year-old woman from Detroit, was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the woman has a suspended driver's license. They saidon X, formerly known as Twitter, that a search warrant is being drafted to check for alcohol and drugs for her.

