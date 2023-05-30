Things to do when you see a wrong-way driver heading your way

(WXYZ) — Doan Duchene has been driving for 68 years.

"As a driver, my worst nightmare would be a head-on collision," said Duchene.

And since April 22nd, 2023, there have been six wrong-way crashes on metro Detroit freeways. The cause? Wrong-way drivers.

"When you hear about these wrong-way drivers, what are some of the thoughts that go through your mind?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 Action News reporter.

"Besides you are going the wrong way, you may be killing a mother, a grandmother, or someone's children," said Duchene.

Michigan State Police's data shows that there were over 282,000 vehicle crashes in 2021, of which 421 were due to wrong-way drivers.

Lt Mike Shaw says such accidents are typically due to impaired or distracted driving.

"These crashes usually kills everybody, that's the sad part of it, about the whole thing about a 1,000 people died on Michigan roadways last year, all preventable crashes," said Lt. Shaw.

"When you encounter a wrong-way driver, how many of them are intoxicated/under the influence or distracted?" asked Javed.

"Equal, there is nothing out there that if stopped doing this one thing, that we won't have wrong way drivers anymore, so that's the toughest part of the whole thing, trying to determine what made that one driver, and usually not being able to talk to that driver because they are dead," said Lt. Shaw.

The ones that do survive, do they tell you anything?" asked Javed.

"Usually, those crashes are so horrific that they don't remember anything," said Lt. Shaw.

So what do people do if they encounter a wrong-way driver? John Russi from the Traffic Safety Association of Macomb County says their defensive driving course addresses such situations.

"It's a kind of thing you got think ahead of time, so when the emergency occurs, you react," said Russi, Board President of the Traffic Safety Association of Macomb County.

Johns says in the event of a wrong-way driver, remember the 4 Rs.

1st, observe the road.

2nd, always steer to the right.

"If the other driver is doing their job, they're steering to do the right to get out of the way. The 3rd thing you can do is to slow down the vehicle, slow down. You don't want to slam on the brakes. You don't want to skid because you will lose control of the vehicle. And the fourth thing you may have to drive off the road," said Russi.

Meanwhile, Lt. Shaw recommends always paying attention on the road because the less distracted you are while driving, the better reaction time you will have.

"The left lane seems to be the biggest these crashes seem to be happening because, in that person's mind, they are driving in the right lane, so not using the left lane as a travel lane is another way to avoid those crashes," said Lt. Shaw.

Also, by not being a distracted driver, Lt. Shaw says you can help the police by providing more details about incidents, especially the exact location of a distracted driver. And lastly, always remember to buckle up before driving.