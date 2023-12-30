3 dead, 3 hospitalized after Whitmore Lake house explosion

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore Lake.

Explosion in Whitmore Lake, Michigan pic.twitter.com/0c9WfCUoOs — Nate Mark (@NateMark456313) December 30, 2023

Video below is courtesy of Nate Mark (@NateMark456313 on Twitter)

It happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Winters Lane, near Six Mile Road and US-23.

Northfield Township Police tells us they are still investigating what may have caused this explosion. Northfield Township Fire, Green Oak Police, Green Oak Fire, and Michigan State Police also responded to the explosion.

7 Action News has a crew at the scene right now. We will update this article when more information becomes readily available.