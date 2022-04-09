7-year-old Romulus boy credited with saving his mom; officials honor his bravery

(WXYZ) — The Romulus Police Department has bestowed upon a 7-year-old boy a title of Junior Police Officer for saving his mom’s life.

And to sweeten the deal, city officials have also issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2022, “Dawon Johnson Day.”

Qiara Fluellen is a single parent of four and for this 29-year-old, taking care of her kids is a full-time job, which can get overwhelming.

"I’m human, so my body did get exhausted after so long. I have health complications, which sometimes after so long it causes my body to shut down," said Qiara, DJ's mom.

And that’s exactly what happened on February 7 at 9 a.m., Qiara collapsed on her bedroom floor.

"I do not remember anything from that morning," said Qiara.

Qiara’s youngest and only son, Dawon Johnson, saw his mom unconscious and without a single second to spare, the 7-year-old called for help.

Dawon, who prefers to be called DJ, stayed calm throughout the whole ordeal. He followed all the instructions, including helping the police pinpoint the exact location by flipping the porch light on and off.

"They told me to open the door, and when they came in, I was washing the dishes," said DJ, Junior Romulus Police Officer.

DJ did the dishes so his mom wouldn't have to when she came back from the hospital.

Qiara was treated for exhaustion at an area hospital. But the Romulus community knew that without DJ’s quick thinking, the situation could have been worse.

Romulus Police officials and the city's Mayor pulled out all of the stops to honor DJ for his bravery by issuing a proclamation, formally recognizing March 31 as Dawon Johnson Day. They also showered him with gifts.

Faraz asked Qiara if it brings her comfort that DJ is not only protective of his family but also capable of saving them if the need arises.

"It definitely brings me comfort and joy, with not only knowing that but seeing that he is being recognized by everybody and for just saving my life," said Qiara.

DJ says when he grows up, he would like to be a Power Ranger so he can save more lives. Meanwhile, two big takeaways from this incident: kids need to know their home addresses, and they also need to know how to call the police in case of an emergency.