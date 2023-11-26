Local business in Wyandotte empowering other small businesses this holiday season

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — With the holiday season in full swing, there are many benefits when it comes to shopping locally. However, a local business in Wyandotte called 'Love It Again', is going the extra mile by empowering other local vendors.

After leaving her human resources job, Julie Butterfield opened the store three years ago.

"Folks can find anything they are looking for," Butterfield said.

From upscale handmade items to repurposed products, Julie says the store's concept is a vintage-inspired boutique housing over 30 local artisans.

"A lot of people would rather touch stuff it, feel it, try it on," Butterfield said. "They can't experience it online. And they can't get a high five from the owner online, either."

Sherry Lopez, Jennifer Ferguson, and the sisters from Debra's Darlings are just some of the many local vendors being empowered by Julie.

"Deborah was our mom's name. We lost our mom in 2019 to pancreatic cancer. This was a passion project for us to stay connected," said Leah Peter, co-owner of Debra's Darlings.

"It's such a gracious opportunity for me, where I can still maintain my full-time job and do this on the side," Lopez said, owner of Sherry's Style Boutique.

Ferguson says most of the bakery items sold at Joanie's Kifli are her grandma's recipe, shared by Jennifer's late mother.

"I named the business after my mom, Joane and it's the comfort and love that my business represents," Ferguson said.

"I'm all about empowered women, empowering other women, so any time I can support a woman's dreams so that's what we are going to do," Butterfield said.

Butterfield says shopping locally also means circulating the money back into the community.

"We just did a banner for the football team, so that supported the local football team. Go Bears," Butterfield said. "Then, since February, I've given away at least 25 baskets to different charities and organizations that have reached out to me."

Butterfield is looking to add more vendors to 'Love It Again'; to get in touch with Butterfield, call (734) 365-9609

