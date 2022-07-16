Celebrate all things aviation at the 24th annual Thunder Over Michigan air show

WILLOW RUN AIRPORT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thunder Over Michigan is back once again at Willow Run Airport for its 24th edition.

The two-day Air Show features an amazing collection of vintage and modern military aircraft, as well as, aerial performances by the U.S. Air Force’s Viper Team and the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

With so much to see, and do, folks like Gregory Graff went full throttle to celebrate the world of aviation.

"We are very excited, my first time," said Graff, an aviation enthusiast.

Gregory came along with his two grandsons, Elijah Brown and Ameir Abrahams, who said, seeing F16's take-off was the best thing ever at the event.

While grandpa and his grandkids bonded over all of the fancy planes, the event’s executive director, Kevin Walsh says it’s truly an experience unlike any other.

"This is a visceral experience, when you see six Super Hornets fly, it's in your chest, it's pounding. The biggest element is that you park on the show line," said Walsh.

For 12-year-old Haley Dillard, attending the event is not only an annual family tradition but also feeds her curiosity about aviators.

"I like to watch them do their tricks and look inside and learn about them," said Dillard, an aviation enthusiast.

Naval Pilot, Lt. Commander Jamie Schrock from Farmington Hills says air shows like these allow him to inspire others and clear misconceptions.

"A lot of people see an airplane and assume its an Air Force jet, but the Navy has quite a few jets that you know, pointy nose, fast, fun, land and take off from carriers and do some pretty awesome missions," said Lt. Commander Schrock.

In fact, the airfield also holds historical significance.

During World War II, the airport was used to build bomber planes, which Walsh says helped Detroit to save the world.

"The bomber plant factory that pushed out a bomber every 55 minutes to help win the war. We really out produced our enemies during World War II and really did that through the automotive technology through Detroit," said Walsh.

Thunder Over Michigan wraps up on July 16.

The grounds open at 7:00 a.m. with the F-16 Viper Team performing air stunts at 9:00 a.m., followed by Blue Angels at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are limited. By using the code 'THUNDER22,' you can receive a discount.

For more information head over to https://yankeeairmuseum.org/airshow/

