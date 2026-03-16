Construction coming to Cedar Point route as 5 roundabouts set to be built

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Five roundabouts are on the way to the U.S. Route 6 corridor in the Sandusky area used by visitors to Cedar Point.

Four of the five roundabouts are a part of an Ohio Department of Transportation project.

Roundabouts will be placed at:



Perkins Avenue

Camp Road

Rye Beach Road

SR 2 eastbound exit ramp to Rye Beach Road/SR 2 westbound exit ramp to Rye Beach Road

"It's probably one of our bigger projects this year," ODOT District 3 Public Information Officer Crystal Neelon said.

The roundabouts are a part of ODOT's U.S. 6 Connectivity Corridor project. The project stretches from Cedar Point Drive to the Rye Beach Road interchange with State Route 2. The goal is to improve skewed intersections and multimodal transportation.

"A lot of the intersections are skewed," Neelon said. "They are not symmetrical. It's going to improve safety at the intersections along the corridor. Then, we are improving the multimodal transportation in that area, connecting the city of Sandusky to the city of Huron."

Construction is already underway for a City of Sandusky roundabout. Crews are working at the intersection of Cedar Point Drive and Cleveland Road.

"A lot of it is driven by a sheer volume of traffic that goes through the intersection," said Josh Snyder, the interim public works director with the City of Sandusky.

With U.S. 6 being the primary route to Cedar Point for those coming from the east, ODOT and the City of Sandusky are working to minimize traffic impacts as opening day approaches. Lane restrictions and orange cones will still line the route to Cedar Point well into the summer season.

The City of Sandusky said its roundabout should be complete by the end of the fall. ODOT does not plan to start work on its roundabouts until April. The U.S. 6 Connectivity Corridor project has a completion date of June 2028.