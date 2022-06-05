Detroit car detailing business sees success after going viral on TikTok

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From washing to vacuuming, Dae’s Detail in Detroit is in the business of transforming rides. Run by a mother-son duo, Typhany Jones and Daviant Palmer.

Their motto is simple “Success is hard work” and with nearly 50 cars serviced per month, Deviant feels good about the future.

"Hopefully open up a couple more locations," said Palmer.

But business was not always good. Back in May 2020, just like most folks, Palmer was bored at home, and while cleaning his car he decided to extend the service.

"Family, friends, and then it went from there," Palmer said about starting Dae's Detail.

For the next few months, Deviant’s front yard was home to his passion project. But initially, there was not a lot of business ringing in. That’s when Deviant’s mom noticed her son's hard work.

"You just think, okay you clean the car and it's gone. He started pulling out all the important tools and putting time and dedication into this. And I was like people need to see this," said Jones about her son's work ethic.

Typhany whipped out her cell phone and started posting TikTok videos of him on the job.

"I woke up that morning, and I'm just checking like I usually do and I see a million views. Umm, wait a minute. And I'm calling him, he is on his honeymoon, and he is like my phone is blowing up. And I'm like, oh, my God."

The rest is history. One by one, Jones' content went viral. Clients were pouring in and 6 months later, they opened their first official location.

"I think its important to keep up with the new trends. I think you want to be where your audience is and they are on social media. They are on their phones. That’s the best way," said Jones.

As for Jones' advice for creating great TikTok content, "definitely pay attention to your audience, definitely pay attention to the trends and definitely stay consistent because that is huge."

Dae’s Detail is located at 8141 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit.