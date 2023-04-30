Detroit woman committed to transform Dexter-Linwood neighborhood

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many know Sonya Green as a former nurse turned owner of the Linwood Fresh Market.

"I can't keep items on the shelf," said Sonya Green.

A hidden gem, selling fresh produce and more in Detroit's Dexter-Linwood area.

"People come in, and they say thank, thank you for putting this in our neighborhood. We needed it," said Green.

But, Sonya has even bigger plans for the community she once saw thrive.

"Linwood Fresh Market is just a small part of this building. The entire building is called The Shift, and people ask why it is named The Shift? I want this neighborhood to shift from what it was to what it can be," said Green.

The South Carolina native moved to Detroit 20 years ago. Back then, Sonya would spend a lot of time with the original owners of the building, her late uncle and aunt, Elmer and Juanita Fuller.

"He worked for General Motors for 38 years, and he was a master barber for over 60 years. And both of them are the reason I stand here today in this building. This is my aunt. She is the reason why I'm a registered nurse," said Green.

Before buying the building, Green said she made a promise to her aunt.

"Two promises. To always keep it in the family and... always make them proud," said Green.

After the market launch, 'The Shift Complex' is all set to have a lady's hair saloon and open the newly renovated Elmer's barbershop, which belonged to Green's uncle.

"This place used to be... full of customers, and they would sit around and talk," said Green.

There are also four apartments upstairs. Green plans to turn them into transitional housing for teens aging out of the foster care system.

"Ultimately, I want those same children to work in the store. You don't know what you could spark in someone. If they are not working in the store, they can shadow a barber or cosmetologist downstairs," said Green.

For Green, funding the project has been challenging.

"This is the only apartment I was able to finish, along with the barbershop and market," said Green.

After being turned down by lenders, Sonya said she was left with only one option. To sell her 4700-square-foot dream home in a gated community off of the Detroit River.

"And if had to, I would do it all over again," said Green.

All for the promise she made to her aunt.

While the process has been trying, Green said she's still proud of the progress thus far.

"I had the strength and courage to do this alone," said Green.

Green is looking for donors, licensed cosmetologists, barbers and contractors to bring The Shift Complex to fruition.

To be part of the change in the Dexter-Linwood community, connect with Green by clicking here.

