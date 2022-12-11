Dickens Festival attendees remember the historic Holly Hotel after fire

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Holly Dickens Festival wrapped up today with strong attendance.

"The Dickens Festival is awesome! It brings people from all over southeast Michigan," said Linda Stouffer, Owner of Battle Alley Coffee Co.

Linda Stouffer started Battle Alley Coffee four years ago, and since then, the festival has played a significant role in growing her business.

"People that come in just shop. They want to support small businesses instead of going to the big box stores. You can find things here that you can’t find at other shops," said Stouffer

From Christmas carols on the streets to loads of snack options to even photo ops with Scrooge, there’s so much to love about the oldest, longest-running Dickens Festival in the country! But this year’s festival was different as it took place in the shadow of the Holly Hotel.

The village’s historic landmark suffered heavy damages due to a fire that broke out earlier this year.

"It was very very scary!" said Stouffer.

On the afternoon of June 21, a massive fire broke out in downtown Holly.

The Holly Hotel was one of the buildings in the area that caught fire. Fire crews from 17 different departments responded to the scene. While no major injuries were reported, several firefighters were hospitalized due to heat exhaustion.

"We watched the fire come out of the antique store. It was like an inferno because it was so windy that day and had shifted. It would have taken out this block as well," said Stouffer.

Dave and Andrea Dinstett’s homemade crafts booth was located across from the Holly Hotel. The couple says most people still stop by the site to remember the fateful day.

"It’s a daily reminder of what's happened and also a forward look at how we are going to move forward from the tragedy," said Dave Dinstett with Baker Hill Creations.

And that’s how the Holly community stands out as they continue to cherish memories of Battle Alley.

"The attendance of the Dickens Festival is stronger than ever, if not even more so. Everyone is coming together as a community and looking forward to coming back to normal and continuing on as stronger than ever," said Dave Dinstett with Baker Hill Creations.