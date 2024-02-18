Watch Now
NewsMetro Detroit News

Actions

Early in-person voting for Michigan Presidential Primary; find out if your neighborhood is participating

Early Voting Center
Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2023.
Early voting is now available in several Mid-Michigan neighborhoods
Early Voting Center
Posted at 9:48 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 09:48:02-05

LANSING, Mich. — People in our neighborhoods across Mid-Michigan can now vote in person ahead of the Michigan Presidential Primary.

In 2022, Michigan voters passed a constitutional
amendment allowing people to vote at in-person sites before federal and statewide elections.

Michigan is now one of 46 states to offer in-person voting

Voters will follow the same procedure as they would on Election Day.

Here are a few things you need to know:

  • You must be a registered voter to participate
  • In-person voting locations might be different from your usual precinct
  • All voters are eligible to vote early
  • Early voting sites do not offer voter registration

To find out where you can vote early in person, clickhere.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long