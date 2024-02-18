Early in-person voting for Michigan Presidential Primary; find out if your neighborhood is participating

LANSING, Mich. — People in our neighborhoods across Mid-Michigan can now vote in person ahead of the Michigan Presidential Primary.
In 2022, Michigan voters passed a constitutional
amendment allowing people to vote at in-person sites before federal and statewide elections.
Michigan is now one of 46 states to offer in-person voting
Voters will follow the same procedure as they would on Election Day.
Here are a few things you need to know:
- You must be a registered voter to participate
- In-person voting locations might be different from your usual precinct
- All voters are eligible to vote early
- Early voting sites do not offer voter registration
To find out where you can vote early in person, clickhere.