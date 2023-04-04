‘If You Give A Child A Book’ celebrates one millionth book milestone with big surprise at local school

(WXYZ) — Today marks a milestone achievement for the Scripps Howard Fund's literacy initiative. The "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign celebrated giving away its one millionth book today at a metro Detroit school.

The event was a surprise; kids were excited to receive one of their favorite books.

For 9-year-old Aiden Haynes, it started as a typical day at Pepper Elementary School in Oak Park.

"Learning about math each morning, and then at the end of the day, we learn about reading," said Aiden.

Two of Aiden's favorite books are Dog Man and Cat Kid, both written by renowned author Dav Pilkey.

"I like that it has funny, it goes on an adventure, it has funny people," he said.

But little did the 4th grader and his friends know that the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign had something special in store for them.

At 9 a.m., around 200 kids were brought to the gym. With excitement in the air, Principal Haley announced that the school was selected to receive the initiative's one-millionth book. And the special guest to do the honors was none other than Dog Man.

As part of the Scripps Howard Fund, every kid received a copy of Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea, and Aiden and his friends were beyond excited.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE ($5 = 1 Book)

"I can't wait to go home and read it," he said.

"The importance of an event like today is to stress that reading is a life skill, it's not something we do in March," said Principal Emanuel Haley.

Data shows children who lack access to quality books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and leading to a struggle to complete high school and prepare for the world. Channel 7's General Manager Mike Murri is proud to see the initiative, which started seven years ago, is already making a significant impact.

"I love that they are new, age-appropriate books that they pick out, that they are proud to call it their own. We've given away 12,000 books this year already to kids and families in metro Detroit. And we are grateful to our employees, the community business leaders that have contributed to this great cause," said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV's General Manager.

Channel 7's Alicia Smith was also at the event to commemorate the literary milestone.

"When you give a child a book, you really give them a chance at success, and that's what it's really about. Highlighting the importance of literacy and breaking the cycle of poverty. Giving kids a book that really inspires them and gets them dreaming," said Alicia Smith, WXYZ-TV anchor.

Meanwhile, for Aiden, it turned out to be the best day ever.

"Coming here, meeting Dog Man, and being on the news," said Aiden.

For more information about the 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign and to contribute to the cause, click here.

