ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Renters in Michigan are gaining new protections at both the state and local levels.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed legislation aimed at limiting certain rental fees that advocates say can add significant costs for tenants. At the same time, Ann Arbor city leaders have approved an expanded Tenants’ Bill of Rights and formally recognized renters’ right to organize, making it the first city in Michigan to do so.

Supporters say the changes help give tenants a stronger voice and create more balance between renters and landlords.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the video player below:

Ann Arbor expands tenant protections as Michigan cracks down on rental fees

For Akleisa Maereg, who has rented in Ann Arbor for the past two years and joined the Ann Arbor Tenants Union last year, the changes are a positive step forward.

“I definitely think Michigan is taking some steps in the right direction,” Maereg said.

The newly approved ordinance gives renters the ability to organize and advocate collectively without fear of retaliation from landlords.

“Landlords have all this power that they can wield against tenants, so this is kind of one more pebble to even out the scales a little bit to the tenants’ favor,” Maereg said.

Sheila Rasouli, a member of the Ann Arbor Tenants Union and the city's Renters Commission, said the ordinance strengthens renters' ability to address shared concerns.

“What it means is, when tenant issues come up, tenants are able to talk to each other about it, they’re able to build solidarity,” Rasouli said.

Rasouli also pointed to newly enacted state laws designed to protect renters from certain fees that can increase the cost of leasing and paying rent.

“I think it’s a complete lack of transparency when you sign onto a lease and you find out that you have an additional $100 that you have to pay, and it’s just because of the mode of payment that you’re doing,” she said.

Under Ann Arbor’s new ordinance, landlords who violate tenants’ right to organize can face fines of up to $500.

Ann Arbor City Council Member Travis Radina said the city is preparing to enforce the new protections.

“We actually, in this last budget cycle, added an additional staff person to our budget in order to do city enforcement of our new rental laws,” Radina said. “That person is in the process of being hired, and once that person is here, the city administrator will work to develop what that role looks like.”

One Ann Arbor landlord who spoke with 7 News Detroit said she supports the ordinance.

As a landlord in Ann Arbor, I strongly support measures that protect renters’ right to organize. Through years of organizing alongside renters, from students to seniors, I’ve seen firsthand how coming together gives renters a stronger voice and can lead to safer housing conditions. No renter should have to fear retaliation simply for organizing with their neighbors or advocating. I’m grateful that the tenants union has fought for protections and proud of Ann Arbor for taking steps to protect renters. Jordan Else, Ann Arbor landlord

Tenant advocates say both the state legislation and Ann Arbor’s new ordinance represent progress, but they hope more protections will follow.

Maereg said collective action remains essential for renters seeking change.

“Many voices are so much stronger than one voice alone,” she said.

Ann Arbor is now the first city in Michigan to formally recognize tenants’ right to organize, a move advocates hope could inspire similar protections elsewhere in the state.