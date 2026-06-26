Retired teacher's dream of a safe home for his son with special needs becomes reality in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 40 years after a retired teacher began dreaming of a safe, permanent place for his son with special needs to live, that dream has become a reality — thanks to a former student and a generous community.



Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

A dad's 40-year dream for his son with special needs now a reality in Clarkston

Dick Moscovic taught high school for 47 years. One of his students was Mike Hoeksema, who credits his former trades teacher with setting the course of his life.

"I have a high school teacher that I'm friends with today. How many people have a high school teacher they're friends with?" Hoeksema said.

Moscovic taught Hoeksema to build homes from the ground up, starting in 1980. Hoeksema still calls him Mr. Moscovic to this day.

"Every day he'd look you in the eye and smile… and say, it's going to be a good day," Hoeksema said.

WXYZ Dick and Drew Moscovic

When Moscovic's third son, Drew, was born, Hoeksema saw a change in his mentor.

"He took some time off and came home from Drew's birth and you could see his bubble had burst," Hoeksema said.

Drew was born with special needs. Moscovic said the experience reshaped him.

"It's a different level of love for your child when you have a handicapped child. You don't take anything for granted. You get through it," Moscovic said.

Now in his 40s, Drew has been what his father calls his greatest teacher — of patience and endurance.

WXYZ Drew's Home

Moscovic, a licensed builder, went on to found Drew's Home of Clarkston, a nonprofit with a mission to provide a safe, permanent home for people with severe disabilities. A year and a half ago, the nonprofit purchased an apartment building, now known as Drew's Home of Clarkston, and got to work making it accessible — expanding doorways and replacing bathtubs with accessible showers to accommodate Drew and nine residents with severe disabilities.

Everything, from the cabinets to the building as a whole, is funded through community donations.

The residents are known throughout the community. Moscovic said Drew, whose smiling face has made him a neighborhood fixture, is recognized wherever he goes.

"If he goes to the grocery store, I bet there will be four or five people who say hi to him at least," Moscovic said.

The residents also contribute to their own quality of life through a can drive that generates funds for recreation and education.

"Gives them an opportunity to do something other than sit on the couch," Moscovic said.

At 10 cents a can, the crew has accumulated a $10,000 fund for activities like music and dancing.

Drew has a permanent lease at the home — with no end.

"He'll be here until the end," Moscovic said.

WXYZ Mike Hoeksema

"Through the end of his time," Hoeksema said.

Hoeksema now serves as building manager, dedicating his time to the teacher who once asked him for help.

"I jumped in and said, 'OK. What do we need?'" Hoeksema said.

He makes sure everything is in working order — from the security cameras in case of a slip or fall, to caretakers staying in rooms across the hall. It is a mission that began with Drew and has only grown.

"What would I say to him? I love you immensely," Moscovic said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

