FARMINGTON, Mich. — A 15-year-old North Farmington High School student was hit and killed by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Farmington on Wednesday evening.

The Farmington Department of Public Safety says the boy was struck around 8 p.m. Wednesday while crossing the road at the intersection of Orchard Lake Road and Shiawassee Street. He was traveling from the east side of Orchard Lake to the west. He later died from his injuries.

Although the crash happened near Farmington High School, Farmington Public Schools says the student, Daniel Grechin-Pirogov, attended North Farmington High School.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

'He is sunshine boy': Mom of North Farmington student killed at crosswalk remembers him as kind, a leader

The intersection is one that some residents say has long been a problem with speeders and those running lights.

Kristin Lacy, who has lived near the intersection of Orchard Lake and Shiawassee for only about a month, says she has already witnessed several near-misses involving pedestrians in the crosswalk.

While there are streetlights in the area, she says it is still too dark to clearly see anyone crossing the road.

Diana Pirogova Daniel Grechin-Pirogov

On Wednesday night, Lacy didn't witness a near-miss. She witnessed something much worse.

"As I'm grabbing my trash cans, I hear, unfortunately, a crash. And I can't get out of my mind what I heard — the thud of the person being struck...it's horrible," Lacy said. "This is a bad intersection."

WXYZ Investigators at the scene

Daniel's mother, Diana Pirogova, says her son had so much more life left to live. He loved art, music, participating in clubs and spending time with his friends — but most of all, he loved his family.

Pirogova says she tried to reach her son by phone Wednesday. However, when she called, a doctor answered.

"So I called him, and somebody's voice answered his call. And I thought it was a joke, and I said, 'Where's Daniel?'" Pirogova said. "Someone told me he was in critical condition."

Diana Pirogova Diana Pirogova (left) and Daniel Grechin-Pirogov (right)

By the time Pirogova arrived to the hospital, her only child had already died.

If you'd like to help the family with funeral expenses you can do so here.

She says she does not know what Daniel was doing at that intersection Wednesday night. But she and other residents hope to get answers — and want to see whether more can be done to prevent another tragedy.

The Superintendent of Farmington Public Schools, Dr. Kelly Coffin released the following statement:

"The Farmington Public Schools community is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Daniel Grechin-Pirogov. Our hearts are with his family, friends, classmates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Daniel was a longtime member of our FPS family, attending Forest Elementary School, Warner Middle School, and North Farmington High School. This year, he participated in the Oakland Early College program, an opportunity he eagerly pursued and was excited about.



Daniel was an exceptional young man who made a lasting impression on those who knew him. Bright, inquisitive, kind, funny, and full of life, he was also a natural leader who genuinely wanted to make his schools better. Even at a young age, Daniel was actively involved in the district's Student Round Table, where he shared thoughtful feedback with district leadership and advocated for student perspectives. He even helped present student data to a parent group, demonstrating confidence and leadership well beyond his years.



Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin had the privilege of getting to know Daniel through his involvement in the Student Round Table. She remembers a remarkable young man who cared deeply about his education and the opportunities ahead of him. When Daniel decided to pursue Oakland Early College, he personally reached out to Dr. Coffin for a recommendation, reflecting his determination and the meaningful relationships he had built within the district.



Losing someone so young, with so much promise and so many possibilities ahead of him, is devastating. Daniel made a difference in our schools and in the lives of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed.



Our district's Social Emotional Learning (SEL) staff will be available at Forest Elementary, Warner Middle School, and North Farmington High School today and in the coming days, as needed, to provide care and support to students and staff as they process this heartbreaking loss.



Our entire FPS community mourns alongside Daniel's family, and we will continue to keep them and all who loved him in our thoughts.



Questions regarding the circumstances of the incident can be directed to the Farmington Public Safety Department."

Pam Lemley, who also lives near the intersection, says she wants to see change as well.

"I would like to see them enforce the speeding laws, especially at night. It's terrible here," Lemley said.

Deputy Director Shane Wash of the Farmington Department of Public Safety said the intersection does see its share of crashes, but nothing like this. Police say they will continue enforcement at the intersection and add that they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether Daniel had the walk signal and why he was in the area. Police say the pickup truck driver is cooperating with the investigation and that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

As that investigation continues, Pirogova hopes her son will be remembered not for how he died, but for the bright, hard-working person that he was.

Diana Pirogova Daniel Grechin-Pirogov

"He is sunshine boy," Pirogova said. "Everybody likes him, always."

The Farmington Department of Public Safety is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Special Operations Commander Patrick Spelman at 248-699-5150 or email pspelman@farmgov.com.

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