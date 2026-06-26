Kemnitz Fine Candies marks 75 years of sweets in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kemnitz Fine Candies has been making sweets the old-fashioned way on Ann Arbor Trail in Plymouth for 75 years, and the diamond anniversary proves some traditions never go out of style.

The shop’s owner says it’s the second-oldest consecutively open business in the city, and for generations of customers, it has been a community staple.

Watch Christiana's story in the video player below:

Kemnitz Fine Candies celebrates 75 years

"This place has always served the community, and my mom even ordered the chocolates for some of our weddings in the family," longtime customer Diane Webster said.

The shop has seen a lot of change over 75 years, including its owners. Current owner Lori Collick and her husband purchased the business from previous owners, Cindy (grandchild of the original owners) and Everett, in 2022, when it was on the verge of closing.

"My husband and I had been shopping in here for 25 years for our children ... and the day we walked in here for Valentine's Day in 2022, we saw the sign that the building was for sale and the business and we looked at each other like should we try this and here we are," Collick said.

WXYZ Kemnitz Fine Candies

For Collick, saving the shop was personal.

"This is a staple, for my family, it was a staple and I didn't want that to go away. There are so many things that changed that aren't coming back," Collick said.

The Collicks have kept the recipes and chocolate genuine to 1951.

"And of course I've added my own flair to it. My own little personality. But I think everything has been a successful hit with the old and the new coming together," Collick said.

WXYZ Kemnitz Fine Candies

The shop's reputation draws customers from far beyond Plymouth. Pam Hammerschmidt traveled from northern Kentucky to visit friends and made a point to stop in.

"We love stopping here because our neighbor who dog sits for us loves their chocolate, so we buy her the treat," Hammerschmidt said.

A little over a year ago, the shop faced its biggest challenge yet, a $50,000 loss to flooding right before Easter.

"The people of Plymouth are wonderful. When we had our flood, they all rallied around us. They were buying online. I sold out online. They just helped carry us through that tumultuous time," Collick said.

Related Story: 'Devastating loss.' Business owners reeling after flooding damages shops

'Devastating loss.' Business owners reeling after flooding damages shops

That community support carried the business into its 75th year. Now, Collick's daughter Rachel hopes to one day take over.

"I loved watching candy-making videos since I was like 6. I've always watched people making candy on YouTube and just watching people was always so fascinating to me, and my parents had no idea that was something that was so interesting to me," Rachel Collick said.

Lori Collick was formerly in dentistry for thirty years as a hygienist assistant. She says she still uses her keen attention to fine details.

The top seller right now is their Dubai chocolate bar.

The shop was recently awarded an official entry in the congressional record for their anniversary.

“It’s been so instrumental in the city that I would like to keep it going. As long as the citizens keep buying it, I'll keep making it,” said Collick.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

