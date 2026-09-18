Northville Victorian Festival returns this weekend; Here's everything you need to know

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville's Victorian Festival returns this weekend, bringing an estimated 25,000 people to historic downtown for live music, arts and crafts, family activities, and a celebration of the city's history.

The festival, now more than three decades old, began in 1989 when the Chamber of Commerce set out to create a signature community event.

"Really is just that community celebration, the end of summer, beginning of fall. Come out and see all your friends and neighbors before winter comes," James Gietzen, a festival organizer, said.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Northville Victorian Festival returns this weekend

The Victorian theme is rooted in Northville's origins. The city was founded during the Victorian era, and much of the architecture throughout downtown and surrounding neighborhoods reflects that history.

The festival also serves as a major fundraising opportunity for local nonprofits.

The weekend features more than 40 arts and craft vendors, a family fun zone, a petting farm, and horse and carriage rides. The festivities kick off Friday at 5 p.m. with a parade featuring third graders dressed in Victorian costume.

Sunday's events will be centered at Mill Race Village, where the Northville Historical Society will open its buildings from 1 to 4 p.m.

"Our buildings will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. with guided docents to be able to share some of the stories of the village and the buildings themselves and the community as its grown over the years. We also culminate the end of the festival on Sunday afternoon with our annual duck race," Traci Sincock, executive director of the Northville Historical Society, said.

The Historical Society has been part of the festival since its beginning and works year-round to preserve the city's history and traditions.

"Each of our buildings here on the grounds has a story that's unique to the community, and that's our purpose, is to tell those stories," Sincock said.

The duck race raises funds to support Mill Race Village. The

No costumes are required to take part in the celebration. Sincock says they rely on volunteers who help maintain the site and are always looking for help continuing their mission.

Schedule of Events

Friday, September 18

5:00 PM – Nonprofit, Craft, and Vendor Booths Open

6:30 PM – Victorian Parade Presented by: Profound Orthodontics

7:15 PM – Center Stage Dance Company (Main and Center intersection)

7:00 PM – Shawn Riley Band (Town Square Stage) Presented by:

8:00 PM – Nonprofit, Craft, and Vendor Booths Close

Other Activities in Downtown Northville

7:00 PM – American Legion: Northville Folk

Saturday, September 19

10:00 AM – Nonprofit, Craft, and Vendor Booths Open

9:00 AM – Rotary Pancake Breakfast, 9:00 a.m. – 12 noon (American Legion)

11:00 AM – Horse & Carriage Rides (Hop on at City Hall)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Petting Farm Presented by:

11:30 AM – Northville District Library Presents: Big Bubble Magic Show and the description follows.

Join Miss Rainbow for a live bubble show full of wonder and surprises.

12:00 pm Corn Hole Tournament (Town Square)

1:00 PM – Eclipse Vintage Baseball (Fish Hatchery Park)

12:30 PM – Lily Bowen

3:00–5:00 PM – Jordan Duff (Town Square Stage)

6:00–8:30 PM – The Randy Brock Group (Town Square Stage)

8:00 PM – Nonprofit, Craft, and Vendor Booths Close

Other Activities in Downtown Northville

12:00 – 3:00pm – American Legion: Music by Joey Skinner

3:00 – 6:00pm – American Legion: The Side Project Band

7:00 – 11:00pm – American Legion: Dale Hicks Band

Sunday, September 20

10:00 AM – Nonprofit, Craft, and Vendor Booths Open

11:00 AM – Duck Race tickets go on sale (Mill Race)

11:00 AM – Cream Tea held at the Cady Inn (Mill Race)

11:00 a.m. – Victorian Church Service provided by the First Baptist Church (Mill Race Village)

11:00 AM – Horse & Carriage Rides (Hop on at City Hall)

11:00 AM–4:00 PM – Mill Race Grounds & Buildings Open

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Petting Farm Presented by:

12:00 PM – Al Carmichael (Town Square Stage)

1:00 PM – Eclipse Vintage Baseball (Fish Hatchery Park)

1:00–4:00 p.m. – Historic buildings open for guided tours, including the J.M. Mead General Store, Blacksmith Shop, Weaver’s Cottage, and Hirsch Museum (Mill Race Village

3:00 PM – Duck Race (Mill Race Village)]

2:00 PM – Steve Pichan and Dobre player (Town Square Stage)

4:00 pm – Festival ends for the year.

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