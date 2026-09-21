Novi voters to decide on capital improvement millage renewal set to expire this year

Novi voters will decide whether to renew a one-million capital improvement tax that has funded parks, trails and public safety apparatus in the city over the past decade.

The millage, first passed in 2016, is set to expire. City leaders are asking voters to extend it for another 10 years at the same rate, not increase it.

7 News Detroit reporter Christiana Ford has more on what residents are saying about the tax in the video below:

: Novi voters to decide on parks and public safety millage renewal

The tax costs about $1 for every $1,000 of a home's taxable value. Fischer said the funding has helped transform community spaces, including the creation of Bosco Fields for soccer and Jessica's splash pad.

"Obviously, anytime a tax initiative is on the ballot, it's important because we're all trying to watch our own dollars and cents, right? But that's why it's important to call out that this is a renewal of a tax that we had on the ballot and it's really an investment into the community because it gives myself and the city council the opportunity to do those things, like invest in our public safety, preserve woodlands and wetlands, add to our parks, build new ones," Mayor Justin Fischer said.

Fischer said some funding from the previous millage was used to add land at ITC Community Sports Park, and future funds could be used to develop those 80 acres.

He also pointed to drainage and grading issues at existing athletic fields as priorities for future investment, along with improvements to baseball fields.

As for public safety, the price of fire apparatus has increased.

Resident Heather Webber, whose son plays soccer at Bosco Fields, said she supports the renewal.

"I think it's great. Doesn't increase the taxes and we can keep a lot of the programs going that make Novi a great city to live in," Webber said.

Fellow resident Pat Eislay said she would likely vote in favor as well.

"I probably would vote yes," Eislay said. "I like to have a community that's up to date."

Other possible improvements include:



ITC Park renovation and development of acquired adjacent land

A Community Center

Fire Apparatus

Continued land acquisition

Continued sidewalk/boardwalk investments

Increased energy efficiency at City buildings

Bosco Field enhancements

Playground replacements

A Cricket Field

Novi Ice Arena Renovations

Absentee voting starts this week. The city also plans to host informational sessions before Election Day.

The City of Novi will host three information sessions regarding continuing the CIP Millage.

September 24, 2026 @ Civic Center

45175 Ten Mile Road

6 p.m. -7 p.m.

October 6, 2026 @ Lakeshore Park

601 South Lake Drive

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

October 10, 2026 @ Novi Public Library

45255 Ten Mile Road

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

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