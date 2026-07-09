NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families whose children attend a therapeutic preschool in Northville Township are racing to raise money to keep the program open after leaders say it can no longer sustain itself financially.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Parents rally to save Northville therapeutic preschool facing closure

The Be ME Center, located inside Ward Church, offers a play-based therapeutic environment for young children who need support meeting developmental milestones. Without immediate financial support, the program will close at the end of August.

Photos shared with WXYZ Be ME Center

Chris Meagher, executive director of Ward Church, said the costs of running the program have become too great to continue.

"Given the nature of a therapeutic preschool and the high costs involved with starting up and continuing the therapy that's involved, we've run into a point where now we can't sustain that anymore," Meagher said.

WXYZ Chris Meagher

Parent Victoria Camaj said she turned to the Be ME Center after her son Julian wasn't meeting developmental milestones and other approaches like public school weren't working.

"We were trying other therapies and everyone was just telling us hey, he'll be fine, he'll just wait, just wait. Something in my mom gut that just didn't sit right with me," Camaj said.

She said the program transformed her 4-year-old son.

"When he first started, he was very behind. He wasn't hitting his developmental milestones ... a handful of words. He wasn't interested in playing with other kids. Now you can't get him to stop talking," Camaj said.

WXYZ Victoria Camaj

Camaj said Julian is now even reading and writing.

"It's been a miracle. Like winning the lottery," Camaj said.

The program is staffed by a multidisciplinary team that works together throughout the day, including:

• A certified teacher

• A speech therapist

• An occupational therapist

• An ABA therapist

"They work on building their emotional foundational blocks, and then they integrate learning in a play-based structure and then the kids just flourish," Camaj said.

Now, Camaj and other parents are organizing a fundraising effort to save the program, with a goal of $150,000. Money raised will help keep classrooms open, support speech, occupational and behavioral services, cover staff and operating expenses, and provide tuition assistance for families in need.

Camaj said the news of a potential closure was devastating.

"As parents, we weren't failed by anyone at the Be ME Center. It's just the high cost of running a program like this because they don't want to cut costs; they just want excellence so we're just all trying to rally behind the center that's changed all of our lives," Camaj said.

WXYZ Be ME Center

She is asking the community to help in any way possible.

"We're extremely grateful to everyone who has, and I tell everyone if you can't donate, share and if you could just please say a prayer for us so God can guide us and we can continue to keep these doors open," Camaj said.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

