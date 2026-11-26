GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Before you fill up that online shopping cart, local business owners in Michigan are hoping you'll shop closer to home, where your holiday dollars can make a bigger difference.

From holiday decorations to gifts tucked away on store shelves, small business owners across Grosse Pointe are gearing up for one of the most important shopping weekends of the year.

Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is all about bringing customers through the doors of mom and pop shops. And the impact of shopping local goes far beyond supporting the person behind the counter.

7 News Detroit reporter Peter Maxwell has more on the impact Small Business Saturday has on Michiganders in the video below:

Small Business Saturday could make a big difference for local businesses this holiday season

"It's our Super Bowl," Matt Turnbull said.

"It's kind of our kick off to the holidays," Kasey Malley said.

"It is a very important day for us," Ann Turnbull said.

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michiganders spent an estimated $33.4 billion with out-of-state online retailers in 2025.

Shifting just one in 10 of those purchases to local businesses could generate $1.7 billion in economic output and create 14 million new jobs.

I spoke with Kasey Malley, the co-owner of Small Favors, which has a unique selection of fun gifts for everyone of all ages while getting personalized service.

"We like to think that we are a vital part of the community. We support a lot of local organizations but mostly we create a space here in Grosse Pointe that is fun and friendly and over the years it feels like family," Malley said.

"We are able to give them suggestions, they are able to give each other suggestions. We get a lot of customers selling things to other customers," Malley said.

And across the street at Village Palm and Newport by Village Palm, the owners offer a variety of men and women's clothing, giving shoppers a reason to put down their phones and come inside.

"We get so many people in that we haven't seen in a while and people do make an effort to shop," Ann Turnbull said.

WATCH | Black Friday battle: Why a big discount may not be enough to win shoppers:

Black Friday battle: Why a big discount may not be enough to win shoppers

"Come to your local shopping area and support them because they're the ones that make an investment year-round," Matt Turnbull said.

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, every $100 spent at a local business contributes $24 to Michigan's economy. Shifting more online purchases back to Michigan businesses could also boost labor income by nearly $674 million.

"We prefer bricks not clicks," Matt Turnbull said.

I spoke with shoppers who are already out looking for those one-of-a-kind finds and why it's important to them to shop local.

"If we like having these things in our community we need to support them," Pat Brown said.

"They have a lot of things that bigger stores don't have," CeCe Brown said.

"They are very well curated with stuff that is very likable to our community," Jacob Tomlinson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.