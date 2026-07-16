Wildfire smoke forces early closures, precautions for outdoor workers in the Grosse Pointes

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thick wildfire smoke from fires in Minnesota and Canada blanketed the Grosse Pointes Thursday, forcing public pools to close early and outdoor workers to wrap up their shifts ahead of schedule.

The hazy conditions along Lakeshore Road prompted officials and businesses across the Grosse Pointes to change plans to protect both workers and the public.

Grosse Pointe Shores Public Works Director Michael Way said his department took immediate steps to protect employees working outside.

"We provided N-95 masks to all of our employees," Way said.

WXYZ Grosse Pointe Shores

Way said his crews finished their routes earlier than normal to limit their time outdoors.

"Our job is 99 percent outside. It was just dangerous because of the air quality," Way said.

Sanitation worker Peter Randazzo said he appreciated the support from management.

"It was great to have support from our management staff to allow us to get the routes done, come back and just stay safe," Randazzo said.

WXYZ Michigan air quality

A few miles away in Grosse Pointe Park, the city's public pool at Windmill Pointe sat quiet after officials closed it early Thursday morning. Lifeguard Ben Copus said the conditions were unlike anything he had seen before.

"We've never seen it this bad at the Park," Copus said.

Copus said he supported the decision to shut down.

Related Story: Ask Dr. Nandi: Your questions about Michigan's air quality answered

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"I don't want to be working in this. It's not fun," Copus said.

Demand for protective gear surged as residents scrambled to find N-95 masks. Several local hardware stores, including Pointe Hardware, sold out within hours.

"Within two hours or so, they were gone by 11-11:30AM. People were like, do you have any, and we were like, not at the moment, no," Pointe Hardware and Lumber Manager Paul Roybal said.

WXYZ Ann Marie Eaton

For some residents, the smoke changed how they went about their day but did not stop them entirely. Grosse Pointe Park resident Ann Marie Eaton said she still got her walk in — just with a mask on.

"Feeling good about wearing the mask and taking a walk and getting outside," Eaton said.

Eaton said the conditions were a departure from what she is used to this time of year.

"I don't remember summers like this. It's kind of disappointing," Eaton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

