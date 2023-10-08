Inkster PD looking for shooting suspect after woman hospitalized

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Inkster Police Department is looking for a man who they believed shot his girlfriend Saturday evening. Police believe he may still be armed.

First responders were called around 6:45 p.m. after reports of a woman being shot at a home in the 400 block of Biltmore Street.

Officers found a woman who had been shot in the neck. She was transported to a local hospital, and police say she is in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

In a statement, authorities say the couple got into an argument before the boyfriend shot the girlfriend with a handgun. They believed that man was inside still inside the home when police got there, but investigators later determined he had fled the scene.

Police continued to search for Andre Levell-Freeman Williams Jr. (pictured above), a 37-year-old, 6-foot-2 man who police say may still be armed.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Inkster Police (313-563-9850) or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers (1-800-SPEAK-UP).