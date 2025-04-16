As Sheriff Raphael Washington denies latest sexual harassment claims, Wayne County lawyers up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County’s sheriff is denying the latest sexual harassment claims leveled against him by a former appointee. The allegations mark at least the sixth time he's been accused of harassment during his law enforcement career.

In his first public comments since former appointee Regina Parksfiled a federal lawsuit in February, Raphael Washington says the allegations are “absolutely not” true.

Parks, in her lawsuit, claims she was fired by Washington after blowing the whistle on his serial harassment.

Watch below: Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington accused again of sexual harassment

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington accused again of sexual harassment

While she worked as the sheriff's community outreach director, Parks said Washington touched her buttocks, put his hand up her dress, propositioned her for sex and showed her video of a woman performing a sex act on him.

Washington denies Parks' claims.

His denials come as the county hires two law firms to defend the lawsuit, with each firm approved for up to $35,000 in legal fees—or $70,000 total—to be covered by taxpayers.

If additional legal expenses are needed, county commissioners may be asked to approve them.

“How concerned am I?” said Wayne County Commissioner Tim Killeen. “I’m concerned about anyone that’s accused of that.”

Said Commissioner Terry Marecki: “Of course it’s concerning, but it’s going to have to play out in the courts.”

Watch below: Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington ducks questions over harassment claims

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington ducks questions over harassment claims

According to legal experts, the sheriff’s history of harassment complaints could present challenges in court. In addition to Parks’ claims from 2024, her lawsuit references the harassment of another unnamed sheriff’s employee occurring in 2022.

In 2016, Washington was sued by another woman who said he repeatedly asked her for massages.

In 2010, another sheriff’s employee said Washington persistently asked her to go out on a date, even though he knew she was married.

In 2008, Washington was accused of touching a woman’s thigh and asking to see her panties while working for the Detroit Police Department.

In 2002, his ex-wife said he was caught peeping through her windows at night.

In each case, Washington denied the allegations.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara MacDonald says there is no record of a "claim" being filed regarding the 2022 allegation.

Earlier this month at a press conference about funding for public safety, Washington was questioned about the number of claims against him.

“Six different women have accused you of harassment throughout your career...why does that keep happening?” asked Channel 7’s Ross Jones.

“You’d have to ask them. You’re asking the wrong person," Washington said before heading down a staircase and into county vehicle.

Bill Seikaly, an attorney who has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in sexual harassment claims, says Washington’s history of allegations could present challenges for the county in a courtroom.

“It’s simply difficult to say: what is it about you that causes all of these women to say that you did these things?” Seikaly said.

In Parks’ lawsuit, she alleges that the sheriff’s harassment was “well-known throughout the county” but that officials “took no action to investigate or put a stop to” his behavior.

Seikaly says that if Parks can prove that officials knew of, but chose not to look into claims of harassment—even if they didn’t believe them—it could pose a serious liability problem for the county.

“You can’t say, ‘Well okay. I’ve heard your complaint and I know him, I’m going to choose to not believe you and to believe him.’ Because that’s not an investigation,” Seikaly said. “You can’t choose to be ignorant of what you would have found.”

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.