Criminal cases against controversial Melvindale lieutenant Matthew Furman bound over

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The criminal case against a controversial Melvindale police lieutenant accused of multiple felonies was bound over for trial Monday.

The charges stem from three separate police incidents involving Lieutenant Matthew Furman that investigations by 7 News Detroit first revealed.

The first incident, occurring during the summer 2024, involved Drakkar Williams, a man Furman stopped for driving around traffic barricades.

Williams’ license was suspended and his vehicle was not insured.After Williams refused to provide his name, Furman moved to arrest him.

While his partner held Williams outside the car, Furman began to use his Taser on him repeatedly.

Prosecutors say Furman kicked Williams in the leg and deployed his taser again, striking him in the back.

Williams took the stand Monday.

“What was going through your mind when you were initially tased?” asked Asst. Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Makepeace.

“I don’t want to die,” Williams replied.

Furman said Williams was uncooperative and that he was fearful he could have been carrying a weapon. After he was handcuffed, Furman would be seen arguing with Williams again.

According to the prosecutor, medics were called to the scene to treat Williams for his injuries. While being treated, prosecutors say the two began to argue and that Officer Furman grabbed Williams by his shirt and by his hair and pulled him against the fire truck.

“What we see is not a police officer acting under the color of law or acting in accordance with his duties,” Makepeace said, “but acting as someone who willingly thinks they can do whatever they want on any given traffic stop to whomever they want.”

Testifying for the prosecution today was Furman’s fellow officer, Lieutenant Humayun Rahman, who responded to the scene the day Williams was stopped.

Asked why he didn’t pull Williams’ hair, as Furman did, Rahman responded: “I didn’t find there was any need for it.”

Also testifying Monday was Alica Cook, who was sitting in a parked car, waiting to drop off her 11-year-old last year at cheerleading practice when Furman noticed her vehicle’s insurance had lapsed.

Cook said she was frightened by Furman’s combative attitude, refusing his commands to get out of the vehicle. When Cook did not step out of her vehicle, Furman would eventually use his Taser on her.

“I didn’t understand why he pulled the Taser,” Cook testified. “I didn’t have any weapons in my hands, there’s two children in the car. I informed him I just had surgery. I wasn’t going to go anywhere.”

Under cross examination, Cook admitted she was not cooperative with Furman’s orders.

“You understood he told you to turn your car off, correct?” asked defense attorney Dennis Whittie.

“Right,” Cook said.

“And he did it three times?” Whittie asked.

“Yes,” Cook replied.

Also taking the stand Monday was Furman’s former deputy chief, Nick Martinez.

He admitted that the department didn’t investigate all of the cases Furman is now charged over, but that he looked into the Williams case.

“I found there was policy violations in that case, and I turned it over to the chief,” he testified.

But Martinez, who has since left the department, said he didn’t remember what the violations were.

Furman’s attorney argued that was because Furman’s conduct was justified.

“You may sit there and say I don’t like how Lieutenant Furman talks,” Whittie said. “Hell, you may say he’s a real ass. You may say that, and I understand that. But that doesn’t make it criminal. That doesn’t get us probable cause in this case.”

But Judge Sam Salamy disagreed, ultimately binding the cases over to Wayne Circuit Court.

The other charges against Furman stem from a 2021 police chase that 7 News reported on earlier this year. The suspect had stolen a vehicle, police said, after striking an officer. After his vehicle crashed, the man fled on foot before officers surrounded him.

As officers tried to subdue the man, a Dearborn officer’s body cam caught Furman repeatedly stomping on the man’s leg. Another can be heard warning that cameras are rolling.

The Dearborn officer reported Furman’s actions to his supervisor. Furman said the man was resisting and he used the stomps as a form of pain compliance. He was not disciplined by his department but was charged by Worthy Thursday.

In that case, Furman has been charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery.

