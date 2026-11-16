TROY (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer resigned this month after being caught on bank surveillance video taking a wallet that did not belong to him.

Watch the investigation in the video player below:

Detroit cop resigns after taking stranger's wallet, denies using credit card inside

Officer Arron Swartz Jr., who joined the department two years earlier, denied using a credit card found inside the wallet to make two failed $5,000 charges at a car dealership registered in his name.

Swartz said he “accidentally picked up the wallet” and denied using it to make any purchases. He resigned before an internal investigation could be completed, and prosecution was declined after the wallet’s owner chose not to press charges.

Detroit police said the “egregious misconduct” happened in September at a Bank of America location in Troy, where a 58-year-old man reported losing his wallet.

Inside were hundreds of dollars, credit cards and a handwritten note from his father who had since passed, according to a police report.

When they investigated, Troy police found that bank surveillance video showed that Swartz Jr.—off duty and conducting his own banking at the time—was there and was observed taking the wallet off a counter where it had been left behind.

A Troy detective would call officer Swartz, who denied any knowledge of the wallet, and recorded the call.

“You are aware that there’s a lot of cameras in banks, in bank lobbies, right?” asked the detective.

“Yes, I’m sorry. What are you trying to say?” Swartz replied.

“You’re on camera,” the detective told Swartz by phone. “You’re picking up a wallet that’s left behind.”

Swartz again denied knowledge of the wallet. Moments later, the detective asked Swartz what he did for a living.

“Police officer,” Swartz replied.

“Come on man!” the Troy detective said. “What are you doing dude?”

Eventually, Swartz acknowledged he did, indeed, have the wallet and he came to the department later that day to return it.

“I thought it was mine!” he said during a recorded video interview. “I didn’t go through the wallet at the bank. I thought it was mine because I have a black wallet just like that.”

Despite Swartz’s contention that he never took money from the wallet, police counted that it was about $300 short of what its owner said was inside.

Later on, the detective would ask Swartz to explain an attempted use of one of the credit cards found inside the wallet.

“There was two attempted $5,000 transactions on that credit card,” the detective said. “(The owner) got fraud alerts for it. Did you attempt two $5,000 transactions for his credit cards?”

Swartz denied that he had.

The attempted transactions, according to police, weren’t just with any business. They were done at “Nu Look Auto Sales”, a company Swartz has advertised on his own Facebook page.

The company is registered, according to state business records, to Arron Swartz, Jr.

Neither charge attempt was successful, according to police, after the owner received fraud alerts.

Despite all the evidence against Swartz, he avoided prosecution after the man whose wallet he picked up declined to press charges. Swartz was never charged with or convicted of anything.

The case is now closed.

Even without any charges being filed, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners said they’d seen enough.

“I believe something nefarious happened, and (if) he did that, he need his head checked,” said Commissioner Darryl Woods.

The body that oversees the police department voted to take Swartz’s pay and suspend him earlier this month. Ultimately, Swartz resigned even though he denied any wrongdoing involving the wallet.

“Do you have a hard time believing all that?” asked Channel 7’s Ross Jones.

“It didn’t fall out of the sky,” Woods said.

Following Chief Todd Bettison’s recommendation that the officer be suspended without pay, Swartz said he “made the difficult decision to resign because I felt pressured by the circumstances surrounding the situation.”

Commissioner Darious Morris, who voted to take Swartz’s pay, said his alleged conduct is especially egregious given officer’s role in protecting citizens from being vulnerable to theft.

“And to see that an individual who is doing that at one part of the day, and then on their off time is actually engaged in the activity is unacceptable.”

Via Facebook Messenger, Arron Swartz, Jr. released the following statement:

"First, I want to clarify that I accidentally picked up the wallet. I did not use the credit card that was inside it, nor did I attempt to make any purchases with it.

I cooperated with the process and was given an opportunity to explain what happened. However, following the investigation, the chief recommended that I be suspended without pay. I ultimately made the difficult decision to resign because I felt pressured by the circumstances surrounding the situation.

One important fact I want your viewers to understand is that the City of Troy did not pursue criminal charges against me.

I dedicated a significant part of my life and career to law enforcement. Having my reputation and career affected by this situation has been extremely difficult. I understand that you have a responsibility to report the story, but I also believe I deserve the opportunity to have my side heard.

I ask that you distinguish between allegations, investigative findings, and criminal charges. Those distinctions matter, especially when someone's reputation and livelihood are at stake.

I would appreciate a fair and balanced presentation of the circumstances surrounding this incident and my resignation."

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.