DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes, the department’s second-in-command, was suspended Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation, multiple sources confirm to 7 News Detroit.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately clear, and both department and city hall sources said the reason for the probe was also unknown.

“We are not able to comment on this pending investigation,” said department spokeswoman Jasmin Barmore.

Officers throughout the department learned of Hayes’ suspension Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Jones, chair of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, said he was given a "quick heads up" about the assistant chief being sidelined earlier today, but did not know more details.

Hayes, a DPD veteran, had been appointed as the department’s top assistant chief earlier this year.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for more details on this breaking story.