Detroit police investigate why Lions WR Jameson Williams avoided arrest after gun found in car

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two weeks before he was suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was nearly arrested by Detroit police over a gun found in a vehicle.

Now, as a result of questions by 7 News Detroit, the department is investigating why Williams was released from custody after officers planned to take him to jail.

The star wide receiver came into contact with police after midnight on Oct. 8 when police pulled over a vehicle being driven by Williams' brother near the corner of Connor and Jefferson Avenue.

When questioned by an officer, Williams’ brother disclosed that there were two guns in the car: the first laid in the back seat while the second, according to police, was under Williams’ seat.

Officers found that the gun in the backseat was registered to Williams brother who had a concealed pistol license, or CPL.

While the gun under Williams’ seat was registered to him, he did not possess a CPL.

The officer concluded that was a problem, and told Williams he was going to be taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

It is clear from body camera footage that the officer does not know who Williams is. But repeatedly, the wide receiver would remind him.

“I play for the Lions, bro. I’m Jameson Williams,” he said at one point.

Minutes later, he said: “Bro, I play for the Detroit Lions.”

Minutes after that, he said once more: “Bro, I play for the Lions!”

The officer told Williams that his position did not influence whether he would be arrested.

At one point during the stop, Williams’ brother told police that the gun belongs to him. But later on, Williams would admit the gun was his.

“I got the gun for protection,” Williams said. “Do you guys know where I live at? Detroit!”

Williams was handcuffed and placed in the back of the squad car. In an interview on Monday, Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis supported the officer’s actions.

“I feel that there was probable cause to arrest, and he was under arrest by the patrol officer,” McGinnis said. “And because of that, he should have been conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center and processed."

But Williams wasn’t taken to jail. Instead, a supervisor was called to the scene. The department says that’s not unusual for a high-profile stop, and is a precaution to make sure that policy is followed in cases that could create media coverage.

Within a few minutes, a sergeant arrived on the scene.

Unlike the responding officers, the sergeant was a Lions fan and immediately recognizes Williams' name. Body camera footage also showed that the sergeant’s cellphone wallpaper was the Lions logo.

Over the next 30 minutes, the sergeant would make a series of phone calls to higher-ranking officials, trying to determine if Williams needed to be arrested or if the driver’s CPL covered both his and Wiliams’ gun.

At one point, the sergeant is seen leaning in to one of the arresting officers, whispering: “I’m so mad at you two.”

Commander McGinnis, who reviewed the body camera footage, said he believed the sergeant was referring to both arresting officers “in a jovial way.”

After conferring with multiple supervisors, the sergeant makes two more phone calls, and it appears Williams is about to be taken to jail.

“Be advised, he’s coming in. You might want to make special accommodations,” the sergeant says in one phone call.

“He’s gonna be going for carrying a concealed weapon,” he says in another.

But minutes later, everything seemingly changed. The sergeant spoke to a lieutenant who said Williams should be released from custody. The lieutenant’s side of the conversation cannot be heard.

“Okay. Beautiful. I’m good to let him go?” the sergeant asks before hanging up. “You’re a (expletive) hero. Thank you so much.”

Williams would be taken out of handcuffs, his gun was returned, a police report was not written and no warrant request was submitted.

Prompted by questions from 7 News Detroit, Detroit police launched an internal affairs investigation into the stop and the decision not to arrest the Lions wide receiver.

“(Chief James White) was very unhappy about the totality of the circumstances here. Even to go so far as to say he was pissed off,” Commander McGinnis said.

Late last week, DPD submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

“I want to know if the fact that this individual was a Detroit Lions player, did that play a factor in the decision making?” McGinnis asked.

7 News Detroit first raised questions about the traffic stop earlier this month. At the time, a deputy chief told 7 Investigator Ross Jones that there was only one gun found in the car; he made no mention of a second gun under Williams’ seat.

Once Chief James White learned about the second gun, he agreed to share portions of the body camera video with 7 News Detroit to correct the record and ordered an internal affairs investigation.

Detroit police officials say the arresting officers conducted themselves properly during the stop, and stand by their actions.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office says it is still reviewing the warrant request.

Williams' attorney, Todd Flood, released a statement to 7 News Detroit that reads: "On October 8, my clients were pulled over for an alleged traffic violation. During the course of the stop, my clients were both cooperative and respectful with the police officers. With the two pistols that were found in the vehicle, they were both properly registered and the driver in the vehicle had the proper credentials to carry them. We have cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so."

The Detroit Lions released a statement to 7 News Detroit on Tuesday. It says:

"Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."

