DPD denies retaliating against man who posted photos of Mayor Sheffield, former boyfriend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officials deny that they used search warrants to retaliate against a man who amplified unproven claims against Mayor Mary Sheffield.

Jahdante Smith, a 30-year-old Detroit activist known for sometimes inflammatory posts on social media, was the subject of an August 12 search warrant approved by a Wayne County assistant prosecutor and judge.

His phone was seized the following week outside city hall by four Detroit police officers.

“My personal life was invaded,” Smith said in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

“They have all my personal life, they have me talking to my mom, my birth certificate is in my phone, my kid’s social security numbers might be in there, this is crazy.”

The core of the allegations fanned by Smith and others remain unproven, circulated by a mysterious former boyfriend of Sheffield’s, Marvin Walker, who dated Sheffield years ago.

Walker’s criminal history includes forgery and larceny.

In July, those photos and unverified allegations began to pick up steam and sources confirm that they were quickly noticed by those in Mayor Sheffield’s circle.

The photos became a topic of conversation on August 5th, while Smith was talking to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

Smith had asked for a meeting with Sheffield about a concrete mixing plant residents wanted shut down, and during their call—which Smith recorded—Bettison brought up the photos.

“What I will tell you is I did see some of the posts that you made, and the posts with Mary kissing Marvin,” Bettison said. “You know some of the posts man, it’s freedom. You can do what you want, but I don’t, I don’t, I don’t like it.”

Later on in the call, Chief Bettison makes a direct request.

“This is my ask, and it’s not a big ask at all,” he said. “This is me asking you, ain’t nobody told me to do none of this, you called me, or you sent me a text. But I would like for you to do is take those pictures down off your Facebook page. I would like for you to do that I’m asking you, I’m asking you as Todd.”

Smith never took the posts down. A week later, Detroit Police would receive a search warrant for the content of Smith’s phone for the month of July.

Police say it stemmed from an unrelated alleged threat that Smith made to a woman over the phone that month. The warrant, signed by a prosecutor and judge, sought information on Smith’s phone from that month.

Smith denies that he threatened anyone.

“There was a correlation between the chief and the mayor not liking these messages,” Smith said, “and them coming and taking my phone to see if I have any other information and see any relative things I could post up later.”

As of today, no charges have been authorized against Smith, and Detroit Police maintain that the search warrant was not related to his Facebook posts.

But 7 News Detroit has learned that this was not the only warrant sought against Jahdante Smith.

On the same day police were authorized to search Smith’s phone contents for July, a separate warrant sought content from the previous six months. The request was a significantly broader warrant going well beyond when alleged threat Smith is said to have made took place.

That request was denied by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, a police source confirms.

A department spokeswoman said police sought a broader warrant in case additional evidence related to the alleged July threat was discovered.

In a statement, Mayor Mary Sheffield denied any impropriety related to Walker or Smith’s claims, and denied using her office to retaliate against anyone:

"Over the past year, private photographs and communications have been used to bully, harass, and intimidate me.

I have largely remained silent but I am compelled to address it now as Marvin Walker, whom I dated years ago, is fabricating lies in an obvious attempt to protect himself from his own criminal and legal troubles.

I want to be crystal clear - NO city funds were ever provided to Mr. Walker, nor has he ever received any city contract. In 2019, he received a total of $1,800 from a non profit for services he provided for community events like all other vendors.

During the course of our relationship, I personally loaned him tens of thousands of dollars. Any funds he provided me was repayment for money he owed me. Again, none of this was related to any city business. It was entirely personal.

Furthermore, I have never used the power of my office to instigate any action or inaction involving Mr. Walker, including through the Detroit Police Department. To the extent that Mr. Walker or his associates are being engaged by law enforcement, that’s a consequence of their own conduct that has nothing to do with me.

Like many people, I made dating choices when I was younger that I’m not proud of. As a married woman, that chapter of my life is long behind me.

I will not allow myself to be bullied, intimidated, and harassed. And I will not be distracted from my work serving the people of Detroit."

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.