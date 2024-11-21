DPD pulls 30 officers off the street over inactive, lapsed law enforcement licenses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At least thirty Detroit police officers have been taken off the street after the department discovered they were working without active law enforcement licenses.

The officers affected are from all across the department, including homicide, road patrol and the special victims unit, which investigates child abuse, domestic violence and sex crimes.

“As of this morning, their guns and badges were taken from them,” said Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald. “They’ll be on administrative duty until we get this cleared up, hopefully as soon as possible.”

DPD first got wind that there was a problem about two months ago, when they discovered one of their officers didn’t have an active license with the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, or MCOLES.

That triggered a broader audit that discovered three more officers with lapsed or inactive licenses, and has now ballooned to 30.

“That is a big problem,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re working through the list, we’re trying to figure out what’s needed, where we need to get the documentation necessary.”

The problem appears to only affect officers who previously worked for DPD, left to join another department and later returned.

Officials say the that the department’s human resources or recruiting divisions are likely responsible for what they’re calling an error in paperwork that led to the officers removal.

“It’s very shocking,” said Commissioner Ricardo Moore, who oversees the department as a member of the Board of Police Commissioners. “I think that our personnel director needs to answer a couple questions to the board.”

Before the officers will be returned to active status, MCOLES says they need to be subjected to a background check to ensure that while they were away from the department, they didn’t encounter any problems.

“By all accounts, they’re all just outstanding officers,” Fitzgerald said. “They come to work every day, they do their job.”

While working to bring the officers back into active status, the department is also trying to wrap its arms around whether the license issues might cause problems in court.

Right now, they believe that so long as the unlicensed officers were working with a partner whose license was active, any arrests they made would be legal.

“We’re still on solid grounds there, I believe,” Fitzgerald said. “But again we’ll let the attorneys figure that one out.”

A spokeswoman for Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office confirms they were first told about the unlicensed officers today and had no comment.

