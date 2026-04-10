DPD sergeant off street amid probe into missing woman, domestic violence call

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police sergeant has been taken off the street while internal affairs investigates how she handled a report of domestic violence involving 36-year-old Catilin Tressler.

The sergeant and two officers would leave the scene on the night of March 27th. Tressler has not been seen since.

“It was very evident to me that this scene should have been processed very differently," said a high-ranking DPD official.

The officers were dispatched to the home on Webb Street near Linwood following a report of domestic violence. According to sources, Tressler and her boyfriend would not allow them entry into the home when officers arrived after 10PM.

Instead, they spoke to Tressler through an open window. They talked to her boyfriend through a closed door and closed window.

The caller who alerted police said the suspect—Tressler’s boyfriend—had “access to (a) blade,” and officers who responded are said to have known he was in possession of a knife.

The sergeant and officers were at the scene for around 40 minutes, sources say, but would ultimately leave. Tressler has been missing ever since.

Neighbors report that her boyfriend packed up and left town in a U-Haul truck the next day after police were called. He has been labeled a person of interest.

The sergeant who responded to that scene is on administrative duty—not interacting with the public—while internal affairs continues its investigation.

Contact 7 Investigator ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.