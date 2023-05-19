Eastpointe chief heading to Rochester as questions swirl over controversial hire

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Days before a controversial hire by the Eastpointe police department came to light, the city’s top cop accepted a position to become Rochester's next police chief.

On May 8, Eastpointe Public Safety Director George Rouhib was voted the unanimous choice by the Rochester city council to lead the city’s police force.

Days later, Rouhib was at the center of a controversy involving how and why his agency hired ex-Detroit officer Kairy Roberts.

Roberts was found by DPD to have punched a man in the face without justification, to have not rendered aid after knocking him unconscious and to have been untruthful repeatedly with investigators.

The punch, caught on cell phone video in August of 2021, made headlines throughout Michigan. But Rouhib told 7 Action News on May 9th that he did not see the video at the time he hired Roberts.

Earlier this week, the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards said they were looking into the circumstances that allowed Roberts to accept a new job with Eastpointe police.

Eastpointe hired Roberts before any discipline against him had been handed down.

Sources confirm that Detroit police did not report to MCOLES that Roberts left their department until Oct. 10, weeks after his Sept. 16 resignation and hiring in Eastpointe on Sept. 26.

When DPD finally did report his departure, the department listed his license as in “good standing,” even though officials should have said he resigned while under investigation.

“There are huge problems going on here in the city, with the leadership,” said Karen Mouradjian, an Eastpointe resident. “It just feels like everyone is jumping ship.”

Last month, the city’s deputy police chief retired from Eastpointe, meaning Rouhib’s departure will leave the department especially short staffed.

The controversy over Roberts hiring comes after another controversy at city hall. Eastpointe’s Mayor, Monique Owens, was accused in March of fraudulently applying for a grant under the CARES Act.

Rouhib’s announced departure comes after his continued reluctance to explain what he knew about Roberts’ time in Detroit, and specifically whether he was aware that the officer faced termination.

But while addressing the Rochester City Council earlier this month, Rouhib promised transparency.

“What would you like to know?” he told members. “I’ll tell you anything. I’m an open book.”

Rouhib described the chance to come to Rochester as a “dream job” and said he would ensure his officers would make the city proud.

“I want the people of this community to know that every member of this police department is there for them at all times, and we’ll represent them in the most professional manner at all times,” Rouhib said.

Mouradjian is disappointed for Rouhib to leave with so many questions still unanswered, saying it would be reasonable for Rochester residents to have questions of their own.

“If this happened on your watch in Eastpointe, how can you assure us these problems aren’t going to happen in our city?” she said.

