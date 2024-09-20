Ex-Warren cop who tased trucker is bound over for trial, partner's felony dismissed

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Warren police officer charged over the violent tasing of a truck driver outside his jurisdiction is headed to trial.

37th District Court Judge Steven Bieda bound the case against former officer Dammeon Player, charged with misconduct in office and assault with a dangerous weapon.

His partner, former officer Carlos Taylor, was also facing a charge of misconduct in office, but had the felony charged dismissed. He still faces two misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from an incident on July 20 last year, when truck driver Oleh Deka was trying to back his semi into a loading dock in Center Line, outside the officer’s jurisdiction.

While he backed up, Deka was blocking traffic and prompted the officers to respond.

Defense attorneys said that Deka was non-complaint, refusing to provide his driver’s license or step out of the truck when asked by officers.

On body camera footage, Officer Player is heard shouting at Deka, telling him to open his door or be tased.

Officer Taylor was a trainee at the time of the incident. He helped force Deka out of his truck and ultimately took him to the ground after, but only after Deka pulled away, defense attorneys said.

Seconds later, Deka was tased by Officer Player while he lay on the ground. Seconds later, Player tased him again.

Macomb County Asst. Prosecutor Dale Vande Vrede said what should have been a "minor traffic offense" was “escalated very quickly," primarily by Player.

Deka was charged with nothing following the stop. Both officers were fired by Warren police.

The city agreed to pay Deka $400,000 just a month after he was tased and Player and Taylor were each charged.

The entire case was kept quiet by Warren officials for six monthsuntil it was discovered by 7 News Detroit. Days after being questioned by 7 Investigator Ross Jones in February, Commissioner Bill Dwyer was forced out of his job by Mayor Lori Stone.

Attorneys for both former officers argued Friday that the force they used was justified, especially since the driver wasn’t compliant.

“These guys are out there, they’re out there putting their lives on the line, and this is what they’re confronted with,” said Peter Torrice, Player’s attorney. “This insubordinate person who thinks he can do whatever he wants to do.”

Det. Dan Pelletier, a Royal Oak police detective who helps coordinate the department’s use of force program, reviewed the body cam of the stop and testifed as an expert witness.

“When someone pulls away from an officer, is that cause for concern for police officer safety?” Torrice asked.

“For sure,” Pelletier responded.

“And does that then put a police officer at a heightened level of concern where they then have to deploy a taser and that would be their only way to control the situation?” Torrice asked.

“That is potentially a reasonable use of force, yes,” the detective replied.

Marc Curtis, an attorney for Carlos Taylor, argued that the charges were only brought because of media and public pressure.

“Does the prosecutor not like it because it doesn’t look good? It didn’t look good in the cameras, it didn’t look good in the press? It doesn’t look good in everything and that’s why we’re standing here? Most likely,” he said.

“Because if you look at what transpired and what happened, that happens every day around this country.”

