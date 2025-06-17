Ex-Warren officer sentenced to 45 days in jail after second controversial Tasing

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Warren police officer charged over the Tasing of a truck driver outside his jurisdiction was sentenced to 45 days in jail Monday.

Former officer Dammeon Player had earlier pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and misconduct in office.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2023, when truck driver Oleh Deka was trying to back his semi into a loading dock in Center Line, outside the officer’s jurisdiction.

While he backed up, Deka was blocking traffic and prompted officers to respond.

In court, defense attorneys had argued that Deka was non-complaint, refusing to provide his driver’s license or step out of the truck when asked by officers.

On body camera footage, Officer Player is heard shouting at Deka, telling him to open his door or be Tased. Player would eventually Tase Deka twice once he was pulled out of his truck.

His fellow officer, a trainee at the time of the incident, had also been charged over the Tasing, but the felony charge against him was later dismissed.

At a court hearing lats year, Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Dale Vande Vrede said what should have been a "minor traffic offense" was “escalated very quickly," primarily by Player.

Deka was charged with nothing following the stop. Player would later be fired by Warren Police and the city agreed to pay Deka $400,000 just a month after he was Tased.

The entire case was kept quiet by Warren officials for six months until it was discovered by 7 News Detroit. Days after being questioned by 7 Investigator Ross Jones in February, Commissioner Bill Dwyer was forced out of his job by Mayor Lori Stone.

In March, Player was arraigned on separate by similar charges following an earlier Tasing from his time as a Highland Park police officer, also revealed by 7 News Detroit.

Player was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and common law offenses—all felonies—stemming from the 2020 Tasing.

In that case, Player had been called to a Burger King along Woodward Avenue to respond to a man who refused to leave the restaurant. Player would later Tase the man while he was observed walking away, and the man was seen striking his head on a brick wall and briefly laying unconscious.

Details of Player's Highland Park Tasing were not sharing with Warren police officials when they eventually hired him.

