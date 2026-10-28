Fatal Detroit stabbing exposes gaps in court-ordered mental health treatment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mental health providers throughout Wayne County failed to file required outpatient treatment plans with the court 66% of the time last year, a 7 News Detroit investigation has found.

The revelations come following the brutal stabbing death of a Detroit restaurant employee in September, allegedly by a man who was supposed to be receiving community mental health treatment but whose provider failed to file a treatment plan with the court.

“We expect compliance,” said Milton Mack, the retired longtime chief judge of the Wayne County Probate court who currently serves as a consultant to the court’s behavioral health unit. “Compliance has been terrible, but we expect compliance.”

RELATED: Downtown Detroit fatal stabbing suspect released from psychiatric hospital in August

Downtown Detroit fatal stabbing suspect released from psychiatric hospital in August

Devon Watson was accused of stabbing Jaquoya Baa Wix outside a Chipotle restaurant downtown.

As 7 News Detroit reported earlier this month, Watson was supposed to be receiving assisted outpatient treatment by Central City Health, according to court officials, that was intended to keep him well.

“It tells us there’s been a connection,” Mack said of the treatment plans. “If we don’t have the treatment plan, we don’t know there’s been a connection.”

But Central City Health failed to file the plan with the court, Mack said, making it virtually impossible for the officials to keep track of his care.

What happened in Watson’s case more resembles the rule than the exception.

In 2025, notices of treatment plans were filed in just 453 of the 1,380 mental health petitions that were granted, or just 33% of the time.

According to a court order, Watson’s outpatient care was supposed to include case management, medication, blood tests, individual and group therapy and supervised living.

Without a treatment plan filed, it’s not clear what Central City Health planned to keep him well. The provider has not commented on what services Watson received.

“A court intervening, a court issuing an order—that’s not a traffic ticket,” said Jonathan Kinloch, the Chair of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network board.

Earlier this month, the Wayne County Probate Court sent a letter to 21 mental health providers countywide, instructing them to follow the court’s orders or face consequences.

Watson’s disturbing history

Watson had been ordered to be hospitalized in July after a psychologist testified Watson was “so psychotic,” making statements about “wanting to harm others.”

After he was taken to the hospital by police, Watson wanted to know who called them, according to a transcript, because “if he found out he would kill them.”

The court ordered up to 60 days of hospitalization at Havenwyck in Auburn Hills to stabilize Watson. After his release in August, his assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) was supposed to begin.

“The purpose of AOT is to make sure you don’t get sick enough to require hospitalization,” Judge Mack said.

7 News Detroit shared the findings with Jaqyoya Baa Wix’s younger sister Alicya.

“It’s astonishing to think that something like this is what it took for people to be like, oh maybe we should follow-up with them,” she said. “Especially since it’s the law.”

Central City Health did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this story.

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network's investigation into the court-ordered treatment of Devon Watson remains ongoing.

Judge Mack said that providers who are out of compliance will be brought before the court.

“If you have an agency which is chronically failing to carry out its responsibilities around the code,” Mack said, “then maybe they shouldn’t be in that business.”

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.