'He's not resigning:' Embattled Detroit Commissioner says he's staying put as arrest video emerges

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Darious Morris has been a Detroit police commissioner for less than a month, but his brief tenure has already proven to be one of the strangest in the board’s history.

Three days after saying he would resign from the board, Morris on Monday—through his attorneys—said he was going nowhere.

“We just wanted to make sure that there is no doubt about what we’re saying,” said attorney Mohammad Azeem, “and what we’re saying is—no matter what was said previously— right now, he’s not resigning.”

Last week, Morris defended himself from revelations that he threatened to shoot a Warren cop in 2023 after pulling up to a traffic stop he had nothing to do with.

Morris apologized for his actions, telling Channel 7’s Ross Jones that he was upset and wasn’t carrying a gun.

Then, Morris told Channel 7 that he was a changed man from his felony convictions more than a decade back, stemming from mortgage fraud allegations.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” he said. “It was fraud.”

Last Thursday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office said she was taking a closer look at a 2021 gun charge against Morris that was dismissed when an officer failed to show up in court. Kym Worthy asked that a warrant be resubmitted.

By Friday, Morris said he was resigning because of the negative reaction from the public to our reporting.

But by Monday, his attorneys at the Not Guilty Law group said Morris would be going nowhere.

“There’s been an outcry from the community, members calling him directly, asking him not to remove himself from office,” Azeem said. “So that’s why he retained our services, and more aptly, we’re here to say he’s not resigning.”

While Morris attended Monday’s press conference, he took no questions. He has come under fire not just for his criminal history, but for his dealings with police officers since being elected.

Body camera footage shows him pulling up to an active police scene in December, questioning officers in the midst of rendering aid during a reported overdose.

The following month, Morris filed a complaint against a Lieutenant who asked him to go through a metal detector to enter the 9th precinct, then called for his Commander to be fired on social media.

“They may not like this style,” said attorney Edward Martell. “He’s passionate about the community that he’s from, that he was born and raised in, that he’s returned to represent. That’s fine.”

Attorney Mohammad Azeem said Morris’s desire is to “clean up the city and to have a form of oversight and to be present and to do what the people want. And what the people want is to be free from ‘corrupt cops.’ And I’m not saying they are.”

New bodycam video emerges

Body camera video obtained by 7 News Detroit shows the moment officers arrested Morris in 2021, saying he was found with a gun he should not have had.

"It might have came over a little bit, but I usually open carry it," Morris can be heard saying.

"Hey Darious, have you done prison time before?" an officer asks.

"No, sir," Morris said, even though he had spent two years in prison.

Similar to his run-in with Warren Police in 2023, Morris can be seen putting a police badge around his neck.

Morris told the officers that he does work with DPD officers as a chaplain, but officers later learned he is not a member of DPD’s chaplain program.

"Who gave you this badge?" an officer asked as he removed the badge from around Morris's neck.

"Our Commissioner. Bishop Moore," Morris says.

It is not clear who Morris was referring to. In 2021, Ricardo Moore had been elected to the board weeks before Morris's arrest, but he was not a bishop.

Commissioner Cedric Banks, also elected in 2021, was a bishop, but says he only met Morris last month.

Morris did not respond to calls or texts seeking comment.

Morris’s lawyers would not comment on the 2021 gun case, expecting that new charges could be imminent. But even if they come, they say, Morris won’t resign.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.