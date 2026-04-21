‘I needed to intervene:’ Melvindale lieutenant takes stand against Matthew Furman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the criminal trial against Matthew Furman stretched into day two, the former Melvindale lieutenant listened as two of his former fellow officers took the stand against him.

Furman is on trial over two alleged cases of assault stemming from traffic stops he made in 2024. Both involve his use of a Taser and allegations of excessive force.

He is is facing charges of felonious assault, assault and battery, and misconduct in office and has pleaded not guilty.

Tashiyon Turner was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend, Drakkar Williams, in July of 2024 when Furman pulled Williams over for driving around traffic barricades.

“His demeanor was horrible, it was terrifying,” Turner testified Tuesday, adding that Furman made her uncomfortable from the start of the stop and prompted her to record the traffic stop with her cell phone.

“My focus was having proof and calming my kids down,” she said.

After asking Williams to step out of his vehicle, Furman would repeatedly use his Taser to drive stun Williams, who he said was uncooperative.

Once Williams was subdued and handcuffed, Furman would later be seen grabbing his hair and pulling his head into a firetruck after he stood up.

The second officer on the scene that day, Lieutenant Humaya Rahman, was called as a witness for the prosecution.

“When I saw Lieutenant Furman grab him by his hair and pull it, I determined that that was not necessary and I needed to intervene,” Rahman said, adding that he would not have tased Williams.

During cross examination, Furman’s attorney argued that his client only used force because Williams was uncooperative.

“You didn’t file a report with the chief to say there was excessive force, because everything you observed that day was within Melvindale police policy, correct?” asked attorney Denis Whittie.

“I would disagree with that,” Lt. Rahman said.

“Did you file a report for this case for excessive force in this case against Lt. Furman?” Whittie asked.

"No I did not,” Rahman said.

Former Melvindale deputy chief Nicholas Martinez also testified Tuesday, saying he reviewed the body cam of the Williams tasing and later referred it to Michigan State Police.

“My opinion was there was a criminal element to the traffic stop specifically,” Martinez said.

Also testifying Tuesday was Alicia Cook, a mother who sat in a parked vehicle outside of her daughter’s school back in April of 2024 when Furman approached, saying he noticed her expired tag.

“I asked him why was I being pulled over and I was parked, and he said that was his damn job,” Cook testified.

She said Furman’s demeanor frightened her, so she didn’t turn off her vehicle or provide her driver’s license when he asked to see it.

“I was afraid that if I would have gotten out of the car, that I wouldn’t be here today,” Cook said.

The scene would escalate, with Furman opening Cook’s car door and reaching into the vehicle. Later on, he tased her twice while her two daughters were in the car.

“I didn’t understand why he was so belligerent and aggressive towards me, and it sent me into a shock mode,” Cook said. “So much so that when he jumped through the window, I actually used the restroom on myself.”

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning, with both sides expected to make closing arguments by the afternoon before handing the case over to the jury.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.