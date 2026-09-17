Judge sends sexual harassment lawsuit against Wayne County Sheriff to trial

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington is headed for trial.

Thursday in federal court, Judge Shalina Kumar ruled that the lawsuit filed by former appointee Regina Parks should go before a jury. Wayne County had been fighting to have the case dismissed.

“We are very happy with the result because we want to see justice for what our client experienced,” said attorney Elizabeth Marzatto Taylor, who represents Parks. “But we also think this is significant because we do view this as a matter of public importance.”

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While she worked as the sheriff's community outreach director, Parks said Washington touched her buttocks, put his hand up her dress, propositioned her for sex and showed her video of a woman performing a sex act on him.

She said Washington fired her after disclosing she’d secretly recorded him sexually harassing her. Washington has denied all of the claims.

In a statement, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that Washington "respects the Court and the judicial process in light of today's hearing."

"A decision allowing claims to proceed is not a determination that the allegations are true or that liability has been established. Those issues remain to be decided through the judicial process."

The case marks at least the sixth time in his law enforcement career that Washington has been accused of harassment by women.

In addition to Parks’ claims from 2024, her lawsuit references the harassment of another unnamed sheriff’s employee occurring in 2022.

Earlier this year, 7 News Detroit revealed secret recordings showing then-appointee Erika Erickson accused Washington of verbal sexual harassment, but that the sheriff's office never investigated the claims.

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In 2016, Washington was sued by another woman who said he repeatedly asked her for massages.

In 2010, another sheriff’s employee said Washington persistently asked her to go out on a date, even though he knew she was married.

In 2008, Washington was accused of touching a woman’s thigh and asking to see her panties while working for the Detroit Police Department.

In 2002, his ex-wife said he was caught peeping through her windows at night.

In each case, Washington denied the allegations. He was questioned about them in 2025 by 7 News Detroit.

“Six different women have accused you of harassment throughout your career…why does that keep happening?” asked Channel 7’s Ross Jones.

“You’d have to ask them, you’re asking the wrong person,” Washington said.

Outside the lawsuit, Washington has been dogged by other controversies relating to sexually charged images.

Earlier this year, Washington said that he was the victim of cyberhacking following two separate and explicit posts made to his personal Facebook page. In both cases, the postings were taken down within minutes, but not before they were seen and shared by others.

The posts included a photo of a penis, made just after midnight in April, and a video of a nude woman that was posted in June of 2024.

There is no record that the county ever investigated whether Washington was the victim of cyberhacking.

Washington denied any knowledge about the posts, claiming he was being scrutinized because of his role as an elected official.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.