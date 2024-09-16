Judge who brought loaded gun to DTW pleads no contest, gets probation

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Wayne County judge who brought a loaded, unregistered firearm through security at Detroit Metropolitan Airport earlier this year pleaded no contest Monday before a 34th District Court judge.

Judge Cylenthia Miller was placed on probation for the next 90 days and ordered to pay $1,400 in court costs and fines. If she avoids additional charges over the next three months, according to a court clerk, Miller could have the case removed from her record.

In June, Miller brought a .380 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm into metro airport on her way to a flight to New York.

According to a police report, the gun “was not artfully concealed” and “there was a round of ammunition chambered.”

The gun, the judge told police, was not registered. Her attorney Todd Perkins says Miller has a valid concealed pistol license.

Miller told a Wayne County Airport Authority police officer that she had obtained the gun “from her brother,” according to the police report, who she said lives in Ohio.

But her attorney later acknowledged that wasn’t true, saying that while Miller has known the man she received the gun from for most of her life, he is not a relative.

It’s not clear whether Miller will face any other charges over this case. Back on June 20, a second warrant request was submitted to the Wayne County prosecutor over the judge’s firearm not being registered.

Citing a conflict of interest, Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office moved to be disqualified from handing the case and says it’s now in the hands of the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.

Monroe County Prosecutor Jeffery Yorkey said Monday that he hopes to reach a charging decision by week’s end.

Miller's attorney declined comment on Monday's news.

