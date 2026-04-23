(WXYZ) — Matthew Furman, the Melvindale police lieutenant who lost his job following assault charges, was found guilty by a jury of misconduct in office—a five-year felony—and assault and battery—a misdemeanor—in a July 2024 tasing incident.

Watch the verdict read in court in the video player below:

Listen to the verdict: Jury finds Furman guilty of misconduct in office, assault and battery; acquitted in other case

Furman was acquitted by the jury in a separate tasing in May of 2024. The jury deliberated for nearly three hours Thursday morning before reaching its verdict.

Furman faced charges of felonious assault, assault and battery and misconduct in office stemming from two separate police stops where he used his Taser. The incidents were first revealed by 7 News Detroit in 2025.

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Melvindale Lt. stopped her over an expired tab, then tased her in front of her children

The first case—of which Furman was acquitted—involved Alica Cook, a mother who was sitting in a parked car outside her daughters’ school in April of 2024 while waiting for cheerleading practice to begin. Furman noticed her expired tabs and approached Cook while she was sitting in the car, on the phone with her mother.

After not refusing to supply her driver’s license or step out of the vehicle, Furman opened the door of her car and reached inside to grab the keys. Later, he would use his Taser on Cook twice, prompting her to scream and eventually get out of the vehicle.

Furman said his use of the Taser followed the force continuum and did not violate Melvindale police policy.

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Controversial Melvindale lieutenant fends off claim of excessive force involving Taser

In the second case—where Furman was convicted of a felony and misdemeanor—Furman used his Taser to repeatedly drive sun Drakkar Williams in July of 2024. He stopped Williams for driving around traffic barricades and later learned he was driving on a suspended license and his vehicle was uninsured. When asked for his name by Furman, Williams provided a fake one.

Furman said his use of the Taser was proper and within policy because Williams did not immediately comply with his commands to leave the vehicle, or put his hands behind his back.

The former lieutenant testified Wednesday in his own defense—the only witness called by his attorney, Denis Whittie—and told jurors that routine traffic stops can turn dangerous on a dime.

Related Story: Furman takes stand, defends force: 'People in handcuffs can still do bad things.'

Furman takes stand, defends force: 'People in handcuffs can still do bad things.'

“I would say 99.9% of traffic stops go smoothly without incident,” Furman said. “But I’ve been involved in chases, I’ve had my patrol car rammed, I’ve been punched, kicked, bitten, spit on, stomped, beaten. I was dragged down the road a couple hundred feet by a car.”

The verdict resolves two of the charged cases against the former officer; he still faces a third charge stemming from a 2021 police pursuit in Dearborn, slated to begin Monday.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for the latest in this developing story.

