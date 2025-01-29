Melvindale Lt. sued over rough arrest, most criminal charges dropped after 7 investigation

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A controversial Melvindale police lieutenant was accused in a civil lawsuit Tuesday of assault and battery and false arrest.

The allegations stem from a July 2024 traffic stop where the suspect, Drakkar Williams, recently saw most of the criminal charges against him dismissed.

Williams was stopped by Melvindale Lieutenant Matthew Furman on July 20th after driving around traffic barricades. Williams, it would later be determined, was driving on a revoked driver’s license.

After being asked multiple times to step out of his vehicle, Williams would be repeatedly drive stunned by Furman and, later, alleged that the lieutenant grabbed his hair while he was handcuffed and struck his head into the back of a fire truck.

Last week, charges of resisting arrest, interfering with police, providing false information to a police officer and others lodged against Williams were dismissed.

Williams entered a plea of guilty to driving without insurance and on a revoked license and was found responsible for driving with tinted windows.

Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court, Williams filed a lawsuit against Furman, another lieutenant on the scene that day and the Melvindale Police Department, alleging gross negligence, assault and battery, false arrest and more.

Last week, a 7 News Detroit investigation revealed the litany of allegations made against Furman throughout his career by citizens and fellow officers.

Furman denied wrongdoing in each case, saying his proactive policing strategy makes him an easy target.

For the last several months, Furman’s actions during the Williams arrest have been the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation that remains ongoing.

Furman did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

