Melvindale's insurance premiums soar after multiple police misconduct lawsuits

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A trio of misconduct lawsuits filed recently against Melvindale police officers have led to a surge in the city’s insurance premiums and led most carriers to view the town as too risky to cover, officials say.

“Our citizens deserve better, and the financial ruin the city could face as a result of

inaction is simply not appropriate,” said city attorney Lawrence Coogan.

At a recent meeting of the city council, Melvindale leaders heard a presentation from its insurance broker who said premiums have soared 24% since last year, up from $510,000 to $633,000.

That increase follows a 28% jump from the year prior, said Steven Saigh, an insurance broker for the city..

“What we need to be able to do is communicate to insurance companies that something has been done to review, something has been done to update, something has been done to educate and train (officers),” Saigh said.

“De-escalation obviously is something that needs to be looked at,” he said.

Two of the lawsuits filed earlier this year name Lieutenant Matthew Furman, a polarizing figure within the department and the recent focus of a series of investigative reports by 7 News Detroit.

“This guy has gotten away with things over and over again,” said David Robinson, an attorney who brought both of the recent civil claims against Furman.



The first lawsuit was filed on behalf of Drakkar Williams, who said Furman repeatedly Tased him following a traffic stop last year.



The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Alica Cook, a mother who was sitting in a school parking lot with her daughters when Furman stopped her over an expired tab, and then Tased her.

“When you look at these videos of the conduct that took place by some of these officers, it’s reprehensible,” said Coogan, referencing Channel 7’s previous reports. “It’s absolutely reprehensible.”

In May, a third lawsuit was filed against the city by a current Melvindale corporal, alleging racial and religious harassment throughout the department.



While the city has been on the receiving end of a number of other lawsuits recently—including some brought against elected officials—the city’s insurance broker told 7 News that it was the police misconduct lawsuits that are most responsible for the surge in premiums.



At last week’s meeting, the city council voted unanimously to hire a third-party investigative firm to look into the police department, how it runs and how it disciplines its officers.

Chief Robert Kennaley, who attended the meeting, said he welcomed the probe and promised a tighter ship going forward.



“I haven’t had the ability to hold people, officers accountable for what’s going on,” Kennaley said.



On the job for just over a year, Kennaley said the understaffed agency was dealt crisis after crisis during his first 12 months on the job.

Officers responded to two train derailments last May, then grappled with one of their fellow officers being shot and killed in July. In December, Kennaley was diagnosed with cancer and began treatments earlier this year.

He’s now back to work and insists the department will be operated differently going forward.



“I am going to take control,” he said. “People are going to be written up.”



Furman, for his part, remains on paid administrative leave while the Wayne County Prosecutor reviews a warrant request following the Tasing of Drakkar Williams.

He declined to comment on the lawsuits brought against him or the department.

