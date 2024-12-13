Michigan bills aiming to stop job-hopping problem cops hit resistance in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bills that proponents say would improve policing throughout Michigan hit a snag Friday morning in the Senate, with the Republican leader urging a no vote and opposition from police unions leading some Democrats to waver.

The bills would create standards for uses of force, officer training and no-knock warrants.

They would also aim to stop officers with serious documented misconduct from jumping to other departments.

RELATED: How a troubled Michigan cop moved from department to department, leaving scandal in his wake

That problem is not theoretical: for more than a year, the 7 Investigators have shown how problem officers have been able to jump from city to city, leaving scandal, criminal charges or lawsuit settlements in their wake.

Examples include officers deemed to be untruthful, a Detroit officer seen punching a citizen in the face, a Highland Park officer found to have improperly tased a homeless man, an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy caught buying narcotics on duty and using racist language and officers accused of harassment by multiple women or engaging in sexual acts or sexting with women they’d pulled over.

The Senate took up some of the bills early today. Those that would create standards for use of force, officer training and no-knock warrants passed a vote Friday, but those aiming to rein in problem officers have yet to come before the full Senate.

If signed by the governor, the bills would allow MCOLES to set standards for department background checks and would also require departments to fully disclose why an officer left and whether they were ever under investigation during their final year of employment.

RELATED: Highland Park police hid officer's first violent tasing. Years later, he was charged over another.

They would also give the state greater authority to revoke a law enforcement license and would provide MCOLES a 90-day window to revoke an officer’s license if it was activated in error.

In a speech delivered on the Senate floor this morning, Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Twp). said the bills added unnecessary layers of bureaucracy to a profession that faced enough challenges.

"Our law enforcement officers have had a tough time these last few years, between the COVID lockdowns, the riots, burning down cities, lawlessness," he said.

Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), who shepherded the bills through the senate, said the legislation was aimed at improving police, not punishing them.

"I’m grateful for the support from law enforcement all over this state who recognize how important it is that we elevate the profession of law enforcement, that we improve police practices, that we build on the critical work that is being done in our state to restore the trust between community and law enforcement," Chang said.

RELATED: Cop fired for 'outrageous' sexting with suspect got second chance in Dundee

The bills have the support of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, police chiefs in Detroit, Grand Rapids and elsewhere.

But they was opposed by police unions, including the Police Officers Association of Michigan and Fraternal Order of Police, who said they were unnecessary.

Democrats now say they’re working around the clock to salvage the bills, talking to police unions along with their Republican colleagues in the hopes they can get them through the House and Senate.

If they can’t get the bills passed before the legislature adjourns as soon as next week, they are likely doomed.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.