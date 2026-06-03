Victims say Michigan's PPO service rules put lives at risk, urge House to act

LANSING (WXYZ) — Survivors of domestic abuse urged state lawmakers Wednesday to pass legislation that would make PPO service free for those living in fear.

“The trauma that we live with and the danger it puts us in, there’s just no justification for it in a state that can change it,” said Bridget Huff, who testified before the House Judiciary Committee in Lansing.

Huff said she sought a PPO against her ex-husband which was ultimately granted, but that she had no way to serve him with the order safely.

“I had many friends who loved me, but who were also afraid of him,” she said. “And most of them said: 'Just have the cops do it.' The problem is that until you live it, you don’t know that that’s not a service most departments offer.”

While 43 states already provide free PPO service for victims, Michigan does not. Law enforcement or process servers charge to serve a PPO, and the cost can exceed $100.

Huff said she was quoted as much as $300, which she could not afford. She had to rely on one of her children to serve the order.

“When my oldest son decided to serve him, he had to go to the home,” Huff said, “knowing there were firearms, knowing that with the laws in this state, that my ex could have easily taken any action against him and claim he felt threatened.”

The proposed legislation—which unanimously passed the Michigan Senate—has been stuck in the state House. The package of bills would make PPO service free to survivors of abuse or those living in fear.



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It was inspired by the murder of Latricia Brown, who prosecutors say was killed by her ex-husband Mario Green last year. Her PPO against Green was granted after telling a judge he was stalking her, showing up at her work, breaking into her car and damaging her property.

“I am asking for help before this goes too far,” she wrote, “and things are too late.”

While the PPO was granted, it was never served. Latricia would be killed, prosecutor’s say, when her ex-husband showed up at the hospital where she worked and shot her.

“She lost her life and lost her voice,” said her cousin Deonda Easley. “But this law will not only give her her voice, but it will save so many other women’s lives. So many people don’t have to go through what Latricia went through.”

Also testifying in support of the bill was Angie Povilaitis, who spent 20 years as a prosecutor, putting away domestic and sexual abusers and led the prosecution of Dr. Larry Nassar.

“We know that these are some of the most dangerous calls for law enforcement to respond to in our state,” Povilaitis said. “We also know, research has shown, that many offenders of mass violence also have a history of domestic violence.”

Also testifying in support of the legislation was Jeff Kirkpatrick, who represents courts officers and deputy sheriffs. While he says victims should not have to pay for PPO service, he says it’s important that police departments be adequately compensated for serving the orders.

“A PPO is the hardest document we have to serve, because they do not want to be served,” he said.

“The victims or the survivors shouldn’t have to pay out, but we need to make sure that the sheriff’s offices are covered.”

Companion legislation would raise the fees paid for PPO service, which—if passed—would be covered by the state.

Wednesday’s testimony concluded without a vote being taken on the legislation. The Michigan Sheriff’s Association has opposed the legislation, citing concerns over cost and police officer staffing.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.