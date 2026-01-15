New Detroit police commissioner once threatened to shoot cop, spent time in prison

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of Detroit’s newest police commissioners has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, spent time in prison and threatened a police officer in 2023.

But Darious Morris, who was elected as a write-in in a district where no candidate appeared on the ballot, says he has learned from his mistakes and was held accountable for his actions.

See the full story in the video below

New police commissioner in Detroit once threatened to shoot cop, spent time in prison

“I’m not proud of the things that I’ve done,” Morris told Channel 7. “And I have put my story out there. I would never try to withhold it.”

Today, he’s one of six new members to the board, which is responsible for reviewing citizen complaints against officers, voting on police promotions and deciding whether to take the pay of officers when they’re accused of misconduct.

“Even with the officers that come before me with disciplinary (issues), I can look the officer and say: ‘Listen, we’re both on the path of redemption,’” Morris said.

Morris’s misconduct has led to three separate criminal cases, multiple felony convictions, and a two-year prison sentence.

WXYZ

His first conviction came following a 2009 incident where Morris was accused of forgery and impersonating a notary public.

“It was based upon real estate fraud,” Morris said. “It was taking homes from the bank that the bank got foreclosed on people, and we were fraudulently taking the deeds to the homes and deeding them over.”

“Did this make you a lot of money?” asked Channel 7’s Ross Jones.

“It made me, it made me—at my age—it made me a lot of money, and that was what was enticing about it.”

Morris would plead no contest and was sentenced to probation.

A year later, he would face more fraud charges that, he says, stemmed from the same criminal enterprise. He pleaded guilty this time, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

“When I did do that prison sentence, one of the guys in there, he was doing life...he said to me, 'The only thing worse than being a fool is realizing you were a fool and you do nothing about it,'” Morris said.

He says he heeded his advice, maintaining a clean criminal record for the next 12 years.

That changed in 2023, when Warren police officers pulled over a mini-bike they said wasn’t street legal. They would learn that its driver did not have a license.

It was then that Morris can be seen pulling up to the scene. Seen wearing a red t-shirt, Morris told 7 News Detroit he wanted to observe the stop and make sure the officers did everything by the book.

WXYZ

An officer could be heard telling Morris to “stand by the vehicle, please. If you interfere with this stop, understand you are not allowed to.”

After police detained the driver of the mini-bike, Morris can be seen placing a silver badge around his neck.

Warren Police later claimed Morris said he was a “Detroit Police Department Chaplain at the 9th Precinct,”—which he is not.

WXYZ

Morris says that’s not true; he is a chaplain, just not with DPD. He bought the badge online, records show.

As police prepare to tow the mini-bike, the scene begins to devolve. Family members of the driver had now arrived at the police stop, tempers are flaring and Morris can be heard yelling.

“You three guys are good! This guy’s an idiot! You’re an idiot!” Morris said, referencing one of the officers.

“I’m done, I’m talking to you,” the officer responded.

As the officer is about to get into his vehicle, Morris can be heard shouting: “If you’d have put your hands on him, I would have shot you!”

Morris and the officer exchanged more yelling, with the department saying Morris took a “fighting stance.”

Morris would plead guilty to assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and was sentenced to probation.

WXYZ

He says today that he was wrong and later apologized to the officer, but does not believe what he did should disqualify him from overseeing or disciplining Detroit police officers.

“I have to imagine an officer in that situation might say: ‘This guy is going to take away my pay? The same guy who only two-and-a-half years ago threatened to shoot a cop?’ What would you say to them?,” asked Channel 7’s Ross Jones.

“I would say to them, accountability…anything that I did, I took responsibility for. I admitted it,” he said.

For more than a decade, Minister Eric Blount has been a fixture at Board of Police Commissioner meetings, long critical of board members who he believes don’t act in the city’s best interest.

He reviewed Morris’s criminal history.

“Does it seem he’s learned his lesson about his past mistakes?” Blount asked. “It doesn’t seem so. Or at least, recently, he’s backslid.”

Commissioner Morris understands the criticism, even if he doesn’t agree with it. To those who are skeptical he’s the right man for the job, he says give him a chance.

“Even right now with this interview—whatever criticism comes with it—look at me and see that no matter what parents you had, was addicted to any drugs, my father went to prison,” Morris said.

“Everybody I was around were people who were crooks, they were engaged in the street. And I want them to see: Your past don’t define you.”

In a statement, Mark Young, the President of the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association, released a statement regarding Morris's criminal history:

"I was unaware of this but I expect integrity along with appreciation, respect and understanding of individuals from all politicians. This is a very challenging profession and understanding is essential.

If individuals have disagreements with law enforcement they should always comply now and complain to the proper authorities later, not confront law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties!"

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.