PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite public outcry during the Oakland County Board of Commission meeting Thursday night, the board voted to ask Lansing to give them the authority to create financial disclosure rules instead of adopting those rules themselves.

After several stories by the 7 Investigators about a top-elected official’s side jobs, in October Oakland County Executive David Coulter asked that sweeping ethics reforms be passed by the commission by the end of the year. But Coulter’s own legal team at the county later told commissioners they have no legal authority to enforce financial disclosures.

Watch Heather Catallo's video report below:

Oakland County commission asks lawmakers to create financial disclosure rules amid controversy

So on Thursday, the board passed a resolution to ask the Michigan Legislature to enact a law “that establishes a uniform statewide financial disclosure framework” they can later adopt.

Coulter originally called on the commissioners to adopt financial disclosure statements similar to those adopted by state lawmakers in 2023. But Coulter said he wanted the transparency requirements to go farther by extending the rules to the spouses and domestic partners of Oakland County elected officials and Coulter’s appointees.

“Oakland County is better than this. I will not allow recent political discord and lack of transparency to undermine the trust our residents place in us and the progress we are making,” said Coulter in a press release.

Previous coverage: Oakland County commissioners move 'gutted' ethics reform forward

Oakland County commissioners move ahead with reforms

The announcement came after several stories by the 7 Investigators, including investigations into the role Oakland County Board of Commission Chair Dave Woodward, D-Royal Oak, has played related to his side job as a consultant for the Sheetz gas station chain.

The 7 Investigators were the first to report that county records revealed Woodward appears to have used his position with other county employees for a proposed Waterford Sheetz location. Woodward has maintained his job with Sheetz and other undisclosed consulting clients are not a conflict of interest.

But when the commissioners finally brought a financial disclosure resolution forward earlier this month, they made the disclosures voluntary and postponed their implementation until 2028.

That prompted outrage during public comment Thursday.

Previous coverage: Did Oakland County commission head use position to help along possible Sheetz in Waterford?

Did commission head use position to help along possible Sheetz in Waterford?

Woodward and Vice Chair Marcia Gershenson, D-Bloomfield Township, did not make themselves available after the board meeting to discuss the resolution to ask Lansing to allow them to make reforms.

Commission Minority Caucus Chair Michael Spisz did tell the 7 Investigators that he feels it’s better to wait than to pass something locally that can’t be enforced.

“There’s a lot to do. I’d rather spend more time on it to do it right than rush something out there to get it done,” Spisz said.

WXYZ

Commissioner Kristen Nelson, D-Waterford, has been fighting for ethics reforms since she introduced resolutions back in May. She said she believes the county does have the authority to act now.

“It’s really disappointing. Oakland County residents deserve better. They deserve transparency and they deserve measures that move us forward to accountability,” Nelson said.

WXYZ

There’s no clear timeline on when or if legislators in Lansing will change the law.

Coulter issued a press release Thursday, urging the legislature to “empower” counties.

“I will work with the Board of Commissioners to encourage the Legislature to give county governments clear statutory authority to enact mandatory, enforceable financial disclosure policies for all county elected officials. But we know how slowly things can move in Lansing, and I’m not going to wait for the legislature to act. My senior staff and I will post personal financial disclosure forms on my webpage by Jan. 15, 2026, and I will work with the Board in the new year on additional measures to further strengthen public trust in county government,” Coulter said.

