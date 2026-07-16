PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — This week, the 7 Investigators showed you how the Oakland County Commission Chair has been spending your money on out-of-state trips and mileage to a private club.

Watch Heather Catallo's video report:

Oakland County leader again evades WXYZ as taxpayers raise their own questions

That investigation was a hot topic at Thursday’s Oakland County Commission meeting, with some members of the public even calling on Commission Chair Dave Woodward (D-Royal Oak) to step down.

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“You’re going to be recalled Dave Woodward,” said West Bloomfield resident Tracee Guibord during public comment at the meeting.“You know it; you’re scared. Heather Catallo’s here; Channel 7 is here -- they’re investigating the daylights out of you.”

“How many hungry Oakland County residents could you have fed with the amount of money that you’re using for yourself?” said Troy resident Murryum Farooqi.

On Thursday, Oakland County voters demanded answers from Woodward after the 7 Investigators revealed the longtime board chair spent nearly $42,000 on out-of-state trips and mileage in the last three years.

“That sounds like a lot of trips in three years. And I wonder what is happening in those places that solves the problem here that makes it worth that expense,” said Justine Galbraith, one of the organizers of the “I Am Oakland County” effort to recall Woodward.

Woodward’s travel and outside business relationships with companies like the Sheetz gas station chain have been under scrutiny for months.

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Records the 7 Investigators obtained show Woodward has spent thousands of dollars traveling to places like Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, Denver, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and more.

Woodward’s travel receipts also show several Uber and Lyft trips that appear to be from addresses associated with bars.

When we asked about those rideshare trips, a board spokeswoman told us in a statement that Woodward regularly attends “after conference sessions” to “strengthen relationships with peers and policy leaders.”

According to county records, Woodward also charges a lot of mileage to the taxpayers, including 8 different trips to the Detroit Athletic Club for meetings with former Deputy County Executive Sean Carlson and with County Executive Dave Coulter.

“No one will reimburse my mileage for my attendance but I’m here anyway,” said Novi resident Mary Miller during public comment.“What I object to is the appearance of extravagance and the disregard for our taxpayer dollars and taxpayer interests because Mr. Woodward and the majority of this commission are Democrats. I expect more from you.”

The 7 Investigators tried for several weeks to talk to Woodward on camera about his expenses. But the board chair refused to answer calls and text messages, and he declined several interview requests. So, we tried again Thursday after Woodward’s Democratic caucus meeting. Instead, Woodward left the caucus meeting and used private hallways to access the full board meeting, avoiding our questions.

Woodward later told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo via text message that there wasn’t time to talk because he was behind schedule for the full board meeting. Woodward declined an additional request for an interview after the meeting.

“We are late for a meeting, sorry,” said Woodward as he left through a door that can only be accessed by county officials.

Woodward's actions now have some calling for him to step down as board chair.

“This is about ethics; this is about accountability and remembering that every decision made in this building should begin and end with one simple question: is this what is best for the people?” said Cecil George during public comment.

The Lyon Township resident is challenging former Deputy County Executive Carlson in the State Senate District 13 primary race.

The recall effort against Dave Woodward is proceeding. The group called “I Am Oakland County” announced this week they will start gathering signatures in Woodward’s district on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Their goal is to get the recall on the ballot next May.

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In the past, Woodward has called the recall “a ridiculous stunt.”

If you have a story for Heather Catallo, please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com