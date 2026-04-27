Oakland County Commission Chairman David Woodward faces potential recall election after petition approval

(WXYZ) — A recall effort against Oakland County Commission Chairman David Woodward is one step closer to moving forward after an Oakland County Election Commission meeting today.

I attended the meeting, where the commission found two proposed petitions were clear and factual in their language. If organizers gather enough signatures, Woodward may face a special election in November to keep his job.

The recall effort follows reporting by Heather Catallo, who exposed a trip Woodward took with two other county workers that was paid for by a drone company. Woodward later helped secure a contract vote for that company before any public comment could be heard.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Recall effort launches against Oakland County Commission chair Dave Woodward

Recall effort launches against Oakland County Commission chair Dave Woodward

While the commission's decision is not a determination of wrongdoing, critics argued today that they should not have been silenced during the contract vote.

Woodward represents District One, which includes parts of Royal Oak, Birmingham, and Troy. He has maintained he acted in the best interests of the public, echoing previous statements regarding his consulting for companies like Sheetz.

"When you take a look at how many people showed up today just for a petition language hearing, there’s a lot of frustration in Oakland County with how things have been working at the commission," Justine Galbraith said.

"Very disappointed. These petitions are unclear. No voter would know what they possibly refer to," Mark Brewer said.

Brewer, an attorney for Woodward, said he may file a lawsuit on his client's behalf, which could stall the recall process.

Organizers with "I Am Oakland County" will need about 9,000 signatures from people in District One to prompt the special election in November.

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