Questions continue to swirl in $20M earmark probe involving Whitmer donor

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A long-simmering scandal is coming to a boil in Lansing, leading to raids, a criminal investigation and questions over a connected contributor.

Questions continue to swirl over $20 million earmark probe involving Fay Beydoun

At the center of the outrage is a longtime donor to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who took in millions of dollars through an earmark put into the state budget. It was supposed to bring international businesses to Michigan, but never did.

Now, lawmakers from both parties are asking what role the governor's office may have played in helping to connect an influential donor with money she’s accused of misspending.

For years, Fay Beydoun has been a fixture in Democratic politics, donating tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats across the state and more than $20,000 to Whitmer’s campaigns. She even hosted a fundraiser for the governor at her home, raising $13,500.

Separately, Whitmer appointed Beydoun to the executive board of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, the state’s economic growth arm.

For years, Beydoun worked at the influential American Arab Chamber of Commerce in Dearborn. It was there that she and other leaders first discussed pitching the MEDC on providing the chamber with grant money to help spur business investment.

“I had insisted that she begin to look into state funding and other funding,” recalled Ahmed Chebbani, the longtime chairman of the chamber of commerce who attended the meetings with Beydoun and the MEDC.

But despite promising discussions, he says the funding that the chamber sought from the state never came. Then he received a call from Beydoun, he said.

“'Watch out, you’re going to hear some news,'” he recalls Beydoun telling him. “I guess an award was made."

“'Oh, great, is it for us?'” Chebbani asked. “She said, 'No, it’s mine.' And this was actually shocking. "

Beydoun, he said, would be breaking off from the chamber, accepting a $20 million state grant for her own business incubator program. Her new non-profit—Global Link International—was incorporated within days of the state budget being passed.

“I guess betrayal is an easy word to say,” Chebbani said when asked about his reaction.

“I felt like a knife went through me. Never imagined someone whom I had supported as a female director—and she knows that—went out of my way to protect her and encourage her and promote her…obviously I wasn’t expecting that from her,” he said.

Just as shocking, according to Chebbani, was learning how Beydoun would spend some of that money. As The Detroit News was first to report, more than $4,500 went to a high-end coffee maker. The Jura Z 10 came in diamond white and with all the bells and whistles, including a $249 cup warmer.

Tens of thousands of dollars were spent on office furniture, and more than $2,000 on a single executive office chair, according to receipts shared with the MEDC.

More than $11,000 went to buy a round-trip plane ticket to Budapest, where Beydoun flew business class.

$40,800 went to lease two fully-furnished apartments. Beydoun reportedly said they could be used for startups lured to the state, and more than a hundred thousand dollars was doled out to consultants and attorneys.

“It was a shock. It was things that were not normally reasonable,” Chebbani said. “I would never, personally, as a chairman, allow a grant to be used for such purposes.”

Most polarizing of all was Beydoun’s salary: $550,000.

In records filed with the state, Beydoun would defend her salary, calling it “in line with compensation” of executives from organizations with similar missions and budgets.

But she did pay back the money for the coffee maker, and reimbursed about half the price for the business class ticket to Budapest. She said she also paid back the money for the fully-furnished apartments, according to The Detroit News.

Reached by phone, Fay Beydoun declined an on-camera interview for this story, referring questions to her attorney, who also declined comment.

Previously, she said her business incubator program is based on her belief that "attracting foreign talent to Michigan is a laudable public purpose that will not only yield immense economic benefits to the state but will also contribute to the cultural vibrancy which forms the bedrock of American innovation."

She also stressed her decades of experience as a successful businesswoman and said that while reimbursed some of the questioned expenses related to the grant, she rejects any insinuations of wrongdoing and says that she’s been fully transparent since her work began.

Rep. Jay DeBoyer, who heads the House Oversight Committee currently probing the $20 million grant, said the grant demands plenty of scrutiny.

“You have exactly zero experience, and one of the first things you do is pay yourself a half million dollars?” DeBoyer asked. “That jumps off the page at me.”

When questions were raised about how the earmark made its way into the state budget, Whitmer’s office wouldn’t comment on its role, but said it was a former House Speaker Jason Wentworth who sponsored the grant. Wentworth has said he did no such thing, according to The Detroit News.

“I’m not opposed, in theory, to the right (business) incubator,” DeBoyer said. “But I believe we have to have a lot more guardrails around it.”

Last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office began to probe the grant, even raiding Beydoun’s Farmington Hills home and the MEDC Headquarters in Lansing.

No one—including Beydoun—has been charged with any crimes. Nessel has said the governor is not a target of the probe.

In July, Whitmer addressed the Beydoun controversy for the first time.

“I’m very troubled by what I have come to read in newspapers,” she said “and any individual grantee who gets money and is not lawful with it or is inappropriate with those dollars should expect to be held accountable,” she told reporters.

“To say that I’m very disappointed would be not nearly strong enough language.”

In March, following outrage over the grant and Beydoun’s spending, the MEDC terminated the deal altogether. Of the $10 million doled out to Beydoun so far, the MEDC wants $8.2 million of it back.

Neil Thanedar is Executive Director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, which helps follow the money in Lansing.

“There was not a single startup that was actually incentivized to move to Michigan,” he said. “In this case, there was all operating costs and no investments.”

Thanedar says earmarks benefiting the politically connected are nothing new in Lansing. Often buried in budgets or passed with little information known even to lawmakers, he said new rules to require earmark transparency could make deals like this one harder to come by.

“I think a lot of these things were happening five or ten years ago, they just weren’t being investigated this loudly,” he said.

