‘Save lives of other women.’ Family of murdered hospital worker urges Senate to change PPO law:

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the state Capitol Thursday, lawmakers moved to close a gap in Michigan law that could leave victims of abuse even more at risk of harm.

Only two months ago, prosecutors say Latricia Brown was shot and killed inside Henry Ford Hospital by her ex-husband. And, as the 7 Investigators revealed, she died after obtaining a personal protection order that would never be served.

Our reporting triggered a chorus of calls for change, and now some police agencies are already changing how they respond to victims.

"On top of being abused, disenfranchised, ignored, and marginalized, victims like Ms. Brown must literally run for their lives, while looking over their shoulders," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "And forced on top of that, to do everything else for their own protection."

Before a Senate committee in Lansing Thursday, law enforcement, victim advocates, and loved ones of Brown urged state leaders to change how we treat those who live in fear.

"When someone is reaching out for help and trying to protect themselves, we should not be putting up a financial barrier to their safety," said Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit.

As we first reported in August, Brown sought multiple personal protection orders against her ex-husband, Mario Green, earlier this year. And while one was finally granted in July, it was never served because — in Michigan — you need to dig into your own pocket to have law enforcement serve a PPO. The cost can easily exceed $100.

"When Mario Green tried to run my sister off the road, I was on the phone with her. And she was terrified," Mishanta Clark testified.

Thursday, Brown’s family recounted the months she lived in terror before she would be killed. They urged lawmakers to bring Michigan in line with 43 other states, requiring that law enforcement serve the orders free of charge.

"It’s too late for Latricia right now," testified Deonda Easley, Brown's cousin. "But, you guys, by passing this bill, we can save a lot of other lives. Her family wasn’t able to save her, and we would have done anything, anything in our power for her to still be here."

Whether the bill passes or not, some law enforcement agencies have already changed their policies as a result of our reporting.

"I read the story from Ross Jones at Channel 7. By 5 o’clock that afternoon, we had a policy in place at the Genesee County Sheriff’s office that we would PPOs for anybody in the county of Genesee that had a financial barrier," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Swanson Thursday said it’s “the right thing to do,” and he wasn’t alone. Worthy testified in support of the legislation as well; she is also prosecuting Green.

"This state has become increasingly anti-victim in the way we treat our victims," Worthy testified. "We’ve got to be better. And so I have to continue to be optimistic to do my job."

But despite the support of prosecutors and police, not everyone in law enforcement is on board with the legislation. The Michigan Sheriff’s Association announced their opposition Thursday, citing concerns over funding, staffing challenges, and more.

After Thursday’s hearing, lawmakers from both parties said they’ll work with police to address their concerns, but said there’s no excuse for the law to stay as it is.

"I think most people would assume that it’s the police who are delivering that PPO to that potentially violent person, rather than asking that victim to have a family member or have them come out of their pocket to pay someone," said Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor.

"This is so important; victims should not be victimized twice. And they are in Michigan right now," said Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly.

"If we can please use her story — pass this bill and use her story — to change the lives and save lives of other women, that would mean everything for us," said Deonda Easley.

