Senate bill would prioritize CPS complaints coming from Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Legislation introduced in the Michigan Senate would require Children’s Protective Services to prioritize abuse and neglect complaints filed by school officials.

Senate Bill 1059, introduced by Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), was prompted after reports by 7 News Detroit revealed how 8 complaints to CPS weren’t enough to protect two Pontiac boys alleged to have been starved and beaten by their parents.

Nearly all of the complaints were filed by the boys’ school.

“Eight reports that got more and more and more severe,” Moss said. “Why wasn’t this report treated seriously?”

RELATED: 8 CPS complaints couldn’t protect 'starved' Pontiac boys: 'Did you really listen?

Eight CPS complaints couldn’t help 'starved' Pontiac boys

Over three years, a Pontiac teacher and principal would file the complaints with CPS. The warnings alleged that 9-year-old Jonathan and 11-year-old Ethan appeared “malnourished” and “obsessed over food" and that school officials observed “unexplained bruises,” black eyes and swollen faces.

CPS closed each of the complaints.

Related coverage from WXYZ — Unprotected: Investigating Michigan's child welfare system

Less than a year after the final complaint, 9-year-old Jonathan would be brought to a Pontiac hospital weighing just 33 lbs. and clinging to life.

A doctor would testify that Jonathan’s emaciation was the worst she had seen in her 20-year-career.

“For a situation as egregious as this, we have to do better. This is inexcusable,” Moss said. “We should be escalating complaints that come out of school.”

WXYZ Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield)

Under Moss’s Senate bill, introduced last week, complaints filed by school employees would be treated with higher priority inside CPS.

“Whereas a parent might file a complaint against another parent if there’s a divorce situation,” Moss said, “a school administrator, a teacher is—number one—a mandatory reporter and—number two—an unbiased source. They care about the welfare of the kid.”

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In November, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Arturo Bazan, his wife Dulce Bazan and son Carlos Bazan-Hernandez with 2 counts of first-degree child abuse and 2 counts of torture. All three have denied the charges.

Jonathan's parents told CPS that their son suffered from a hormone issue that could cause him to eat more than he should, and that limiting his food was for his own good.

WXYZ State Rep. Brenda Carter

“I applaud the school system for making sure that they did everything they could within their purview to help these two young boys,” said State Rep. Brenda Carter, who lives not far from where the boys went to school.

“But if the system itself is broken, then we have to address the system.”

The bill, introduced last week in the Senate, was referred to the Committee on Housing and Human Services, where it awaits a hearing.

Carter said she supports the intent of Moss’s bill and will follow its progress.

“As a former school board president, I know firsthand how important it is when school employees raise concerns about a child’s safety and when those concerns are taken seriously,” Carter said in a statement.

“At the same time, legislation like this should move through the full committee process, with input from educators, child welfare professionals, law enforcement, parents, advocates and legislators representing the affected communities. The details matter, including timelines, accountability, follow-up and whether the system has the resources to respond effectively.”

Arturo and Dulce Bazan, along with their oldest son Carlos, are set to go to trial in January.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.